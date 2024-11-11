Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Do the Free Perk Spore Easter Egg on Terminus

Getting more powerful in Black Ops 6 Zombies can be quite expensive and require a lot of time. From upgrading weapons and getting the many Perk-a-Cola drinks found across the map, getting the necessary Points for every single upgrade might take you into the higher rounds of a game. Luckily, there are a few ways to get some of these upgrades for free. The map Terminus has a few Easter Eggs that can provide players with free Perks, one of which revolves around specific spores that must be destroyed during several rounds. This sounds easy enough, but players will first need to know where to find these spores and how many times they need to be destroyed. This guide will show players how to complete the free Perk Spore Easter Egg on the Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Free Perk Spore Easter Egg on Terminus

To complete this free Perk Easter Egg, you need to take a few trips around the prison on a boat. There are a lot of islands that surround the central prison structure that make up the majority of the Terminus map. While you can land and explore 3 of these islands, there are a lot more that can’t be walked on. These are the islands you will need to focus on. Every game, one of these islands will have around 4-6 yellowish spores growing on them. You will need to find the right island and then destroy all of the spores. Upon destroying a spore, a Parasite enemy will spawn so don’t let them swarm you. Once all the spores on the island are destroyed, the screen will shake lightly and a low growl will be heard. This means you’ve finished the first step and will need to progress to the next round.

You will need to repeat this process two more times. Progress to the next round after clearing the first island of spores and another batch will appear on a different island. Destroy all the spores on the second island and then progress to the next round to do this again on one more island. Once you’ve cleared 3 islands, you will be done with this part of the Easter Egg just need to progress one more round.

After you reach the round after destroying the third batch of spores, go to the Sea Caves area. This is to the southwest of Bio Lab and where you find the Speed Cola machine. Several spores can now be found throughout this cave. Destroy them all and you will be granted several rewards upon popping the last spore. These rewards can include weapons, Essence, Aether Tools, and Aetherium Crystals. The one reward that is guaranteed is a Random Perk Powerup which will give you one Perk you currently don’t have completely free of charge. This Easter Egg can be started on any round so if you want to get this Easter Egg as soon as possible, start your trip around the water once you gain access to a boat.

This was the full breakdown of how to complete the free Perk Spore Easter Egg on the Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies.