Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Get Free Dead Daiquiri on Liberty Falls

While there are 8 Perks that you can get in Black Ops 6 Zombies, there are only 6 Perk Machines on the Liberty Falls map. Both Elemental Pop and Deadshot Daiquiri can only be gotten through luck through reward chests and the Vault or from the Wunderfizz Machine that spawns after Round 25. However, there is a secret Easter Egg that provides a guaranteed Deadshot Daiquiri completely free of charge. Only players that can perform some fancy shooting so allow me to show you how to get it down and acquire this free Perk. This guide will show players how to do the Free Dead Daiquiri Easter Egg on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

More Black Ops 6 Guide

How to Get Free Dead Daiquiri on Liberty Falls

Before you decide to go for this Easter Egg, I suggest bringing either a Sniper or a long-range weapon with a good scope on it since you will need to test your sharpshooting skills to get this free perk. You can get one of these weapons in-game but coming in with the gun as part of your Loadout will guarantee that you can do this Easter Egg and that you can do it as early as possible. The Deadshot Daiquiri Easter Egg can be found in the Cemetery to the north of the Dark Aether church. Go to the top part of the Cemetery and look out the gate to the north.

Look at the fence up the trail that leads out from the gate and you will see 5 cans lined up. You will need to shoot each can without missing a shot. If you miss a shot, you will need to wait a round to try again. If you hit all 5 of the cans one after another with perfect accuracy, you will get a free Deadshot Daiquiri. Just know this can only be done once and, if you’re playing with a team, only the player that shoots the cans will get the free perk.

You can now get a free Deadshot Daiquiri every single game of Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.