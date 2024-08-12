Black Ops 6 Zombies: What is the Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon?

Black Ops 6 Zombies will throw fans of the undead back into the Dark Aether with a brand new story. To take on the challenges you’ll face in the main mission, you’re going to need a powerful arsenal to deal with all the enemies trying to stop you in your tracks. The Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon is expected to be the most powerful option in Black Ops 6 Zombies and this guide will explain how the gun works.

Appearance wise, the Beamsmasher is built like a light machine gun and it fires a glowing yellow Aetheric beam. Resonator Focus flaps attached to the barrel direct the energy created by the weapon.

How to use the Beamsmasher in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Beamsmasher has two firing modes which have both been detailed by Treyarch:

Primary: This fires a solid beam of Aetheric energy, causing organic matter to break down at the molecular level. This occurs almost instantly, and enemies appear to explode in a cloud of vaporized innards. Further testing is needed, but it appears that the longer the weapon fires, the more ungainly it becomes to move.

Secondary: Focused soundwaves cause the molecules of multiple enemy targets to vibrate at alarmingly fast rates. Targets are wracked with pulsing head trauma that incapacitates by slowing the target rather than damaging them. Entities in this state become much more easily damaged by both the primary firing mode and conventional firepower.

That’s not all, as automatic reloading causes a small blast radius which damages enemies within the designated area. The Beamsmasher can also be Pack-a-Punched three times, further increasing its power.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear how exactly you’ll be able to get the Beamsmasher in your hands. If Black Ops 6 follows suit of past Zombies experiences, the chances are that the Beamsmasher has to either be built or found in a Mystery Box.

All will become clear when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases worldwide on October 25, 2024.