Call of Duty: Warzone – Recon Flyover Public Event Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 5 is now available with a lot of new content for fans to dive into. Perhaps the most notable part of the update is the return of the classic Atlas Superstore point of interest which has opened a chain in Urzikstan. Following suit of previous Warzone seasons, fresh Public Events are being added, including a Recon Flyover.

Already, Season 5 has seen a Resurgence exclusive Public Event in the form of Bounty Contest. Yet another Public Event is preparing to debut during Season 5 that’ll ramp up the action.

More Call of Duty guides

What is the Warzone Recon Flyover Public event?

When the Recon Flyover Public Event begins, a notification will appear on your screen, letting you know that you need to take action. For the duration that this particular event is live, two waves of Advanced UAVs will highlight the location of nearby Operators as red player arrows on the mini map. A recon zone will be shown as a red circle on your mini map and if you’re in the zone, you’ll be exposed to the rest of the lobby.

If you’re caught within the recon zone, you can either reposition to get yourself out of danger or be prepared for a fight. If you’re working out a plan to exit the zone, keep in mind that enemy players may be trying to pick you off as you rotate out. If you’re an aggressive player, you may want to use the extra intel to your advantage and take the gunfights head on.

The Recon Flyover Public Event is applicable to all Warzone modes. Expect to encounter it randomly when it makes its way into the game with the Season 5 Reloaded update.