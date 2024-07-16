Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to get a Beta Code

The dates for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta have been revealed and it isn’t long until players can experience new maps, the franchise debut of omnimovement, and so much more. To be the first to play Black Ops 6, you’ll need a beta code and there are a couple of ways to snag yourself one.

The beta will be spread across two weekends, with the first wave being for those who have a beta code. Since Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, platform exclusivity, specifically on PlayStation is something of the past (at least for now.) Resultingly, both beta weekends will launch on all platforms at the same time.

No code, no entry!

The main way to get a beta code is to pre-order a copy of Black Ops 6. This will guarantee your entry into the Early Access beta which will run from August 30 to September 4. Those with an active Game Pass subscription will also be able to hop into the Early Access beta.

Another way you can be in with the chance of banking yourself an Early Access beta code is by watching the final day of the Call of Duty League World Championship on Sunday, July 21, 2024. Simply link your Activision account with YouTube and tune into the YouTube live broadcast on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel. Watching for 60 minutes grants you one beta code sweepstake entry, 90 minutes a second entry, and 120 minutes a third chance at acquiring a code. If you win a code, you’ll receive it via the email that’s connected to your Activision account.

However, a beta code is only required to participate in the Early Access beta. An Open Beta will begin on September 6 and conclude on September 9. It’ll kick off at the same time on all platforms and no beta code is required here. Simply download the Open Beta to your PC or console when it goes live.