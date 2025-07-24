Gameranx

Civilization 7: All Dai Viet Bonuses, Units, and Buildings | Right to Rule Collection DLC

A Cultural Expansionist option for the Exploration Age.

Firaxis Games has rolled out Update 1.2.3 in Civilization 7, which has introduced a range of gameplay improvements and more new content in the form of fresh civilizations and another new leader. One of those new civilizations is Dai Viet, bringing a touch of Vietnamese history of resistance and expansion to Civilization 7.

Dai Viet is a civilization in the Exploration Age that is focused on Cultural and Expansionist attributes. If you’re pursuing a military or culture victory condition, Dai Viet is an option you should consider choosing when you’re transitioning Ages.

A new direction for the Exploration Age with Dai Viet

Here are all the bonuses, unique units, and buildings that are part of this Cultural Expansionist civilization.

  • Receive 5 Culture for each Urban Population of the Settlement when you construct a Fortification Constructible on Standard Speed.
  • +30% Production towards constructing Thanh Hue.

Unique Units and Buildings

Voi Chien

  • Dai Viet Unique Ranged Unit. Has increased Combat Strength. +1 Sight and +1 Movement. Can move after attacking.

Quan Vuong

  • Dai Viet Unique Settler. When this unit settles, receive 5 Culture for every Tropical tile within 3 of the City Center (scales by game speed.)

Water Puppet Theater

  • Ageless Dai Viet Unique improvement.+4 Food and +2 Happiness if built on Floodplains. +1 Culture each time this Settlement has received Fertility from a flood, storm or volcano. Improvements, Buildings, and Districts in this Settlement don’t get pillaged by floods. Does not remove Warehouse bonuses on a tile. Must be placed on an existing Improvement adjacent to a river, not adjacent to another Water Puppet Theater.

Age Unlocks

  • Unlocks Siam in the Modern Age.

The Dai Viet civilization can be added to your collection by purchasing it individually, or it can be acquired as part of the Right to Rule Collection DLC bundle. This pack is made up of two leaders, four civilizations, four Wonders, and one badge cosmetic. The Right To Rule DLC will set you back $29.99.

