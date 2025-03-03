Civilization 7: How to Spawn Treasure Fleets

If you enjoyed being a pirate in Civilization 6, this is the closest you are going to get in the latest entry of the series. Treasure Fleets are a new mechanic that has debuted in Civilization 7. Put simply, they’re a fresh way of earning gold which is a key aspect in the development of your Towns. Also, they’re an essential part of achieving an Economic victory and hitting the goals in the Economic Legacy Path. Even if you aren’t heading towards that victory type, Treasure Fleets add value to any civilization.

Get your scouts at the ready, as the competition will ramp up among leaders trying to take control of treasure resources. The more you uncover in the Distant Lands, the earlier you can plan your empire’s expansion beyond your home turf.

Transport that precious cargo back to base

Treasure Fleets can only be accessed in Distant Lands which you can visit from the start of the Exploration Age. After researching Shipbuilding, Treasure Fleets will spawn in Settlements that you have established in Distant Lands with a Fishing Quay that contains at least one treasure resource.

Treasure resources that are only obtainable in Distant Lands are:

Sugar

Spices

Tea

Cocoa

Silver

Gold

If you are unsure, you can hover over a resource and it’ll tell you whether or not it is a treasure resource. Just make sure you are deploying your Settlement within range of the relevant tile, so you can access a Civilization 7 Treasure Fleet.

The Settlement with a Fishing Quay that houses at least one treasure resource will spawn a Treasure Fleet every ten turns. A Treasure Fleet awards one Treasure Fleet point for each treasure resource that the settlement is working. More Treasure Fleet points are handed out for a Treasure Fleet successfully reaching a Homeland Settlement and unloading its cargo.

It’s important to note that Treasure Fleets can be captured by an enemy civilization, allowing your opponent to snag your hard work and reap the rewards. With only three moves per turn and 30 combat strength on board, it is beneficial to accompany your Treasure Fleet with a naval unit if you are at war.