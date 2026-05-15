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Rumor: A New G1 Transformers Video Game Is In The Works

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We’ll find out for sure by this July.

There’s some huge rumors for fans of robot deformation in video games.

RoboGamer1HD has revealed on YouTube that a new Transformers video game is in current development. He heard about this because the company making the game made a call for testers, probably with streamers and content creators.

RoboGamer1HD is only sharing scant details. A company picked up the rights for Transformers G1 from Hasbro and is using it to make a Transformers game. Pre-registration for this unnamed Transformers game is starting in July 2026.

The last AAA Transformers game, Transformers Reactivate, was announced in 2022 and canceled last year. Prior to that, PlatinumGames released Transformers Devastation to generally positive reviews in 2015.

RoboGamer1HD speculated on this possibly being a remake of War for Cybertron or Fall of Cybertron. In both cases, this unnamed company will also need to license with Activision – unless, of course, Activision is making it.

But if RoboGamer1HD is correct, we’ll get an announcement before pre-registration for it starts in the next two months.

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