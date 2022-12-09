Transformers Reactivate Announced

During today’s Geoff Keighley hosted The Game Awards, we’ve been fortuitous enough to get introduced to a brand new game from Splash Damage, and, interestingly, Hasbro. The Transformers licence is returning to video games in the form of Transformers: Reactivate, a new 1-4 player online action game from the team at Splash Damage, known for its work on titles like Gears Tactics, Gears 5, and the Halo Master Chief Collection. The game was listed to come to PC and unspecified consoles in 2023 through a closed beta. The full write-up reads,

Splash Damage, the developers behind Dirty Bomb, Gears Tactics, Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, today announced Transformers: Reactivate, a 1-4 player online action game, being developed in collaboration with Hasbro, Inc. This PC & Console co-op game will offer players an opportunity to explore a fresh, new story within the Transformers universe. The Game Awards saw the World Exclusive Reveal of Transformers: Reactivate, offering fans a glimpse of what they can expect with a cinematic trailer. The gravest threat to humanity has arrived. And it’s already won. Earth is no longer ours; it belongs to them. All we have left is our hope for the Autobots, as we salvage them from the rubble left behind. Transformers: Reactivate will offer players a chance to immerse themselves in the Transformers universe like never before. They will get to play as some of their favourite characters; unique, weighty, and powerful, seamlessly converting between vehicle and bot form as they battle The Legion; the greatest threat the Autobots have ever faced.

Splash Damage CEO, Richard Jolly spoke of his enthusiasm for working on the project saying,

Growing up with G1 Transformers in the ’80s means it’ll always hold a special place in my heart, it’s both an honour and a privilege to work with such a beloved franchise. We know fans have been waiting a long time for a new Transformers game on consoles and pc, and we’re going to give them the experience they deserve.

Eugene Evans, SVP of Business Development & Digital Licensing, at Hasbro, said,

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting a new game that immerses them into our iconic Transformers universe. We’re thrilled to share a first look on one of gaming’s biggest nights. Splash Damage has an amazing track record with some of the world’s most famous IP’s and have a strong creative passion for the Transformers brand. We’re confident that Transformers: Reactivate will be hugely popular with the Transformers community and continues the Hasbro Blueprint 2.0 strategy of creating first-class branded entertainment across diverse categories and platforms including video games.”

The last time players had an opportunity to engage with the Transformers franchise in a significant way through the lens of video games was with 2015’s Transformers: Devastation,

Transformers: Reactivate will be available for PC and currently unspecified consoles. With the Closed Beta planned for 2023, players can sign up right now here.

Source