Call of Duty of 2024 Might Be Revealed In Warzone According To Leaks

Leakers always sharing the most current leaked items or images from games, especially when it comes to the popular game of Call of Duty. Recently some code was discovered by some dataminers after the release of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone’s Season 3 update which took place on Wednesday. According to VGC, there are hints to plans that a new series for the franchise could be announced very soon – even maybe next month.

Just a few days ago, Microsoft officially announced that there would be a Xbox Games Showcase happening on June 9, which would be followed up by another presentation for a game that wasn’t confirmed until later, Call of Duty will have a showcase right after for them to announce a new Black Ops game.

In a recent tweet from COD Warfare All The News, they shared what had been discovered in the code found by the dataminers giving a list of events and also a Black Ops reveal too.

So going forward we have



Gundam Event

Fallout Event

The Crow Movie Event

Black Ops Reveal Event



New Operator Code names



Gulag

Thorn

Woods

Void

Hammer

Fuel#MWIII #Warzone pic.twitter.com/yO5sf5yDfF — COD Warfare All the news (@CODWarfareForum) May 2, 2024

For now, many are believing that the new Call of Duty Black Ops game would be Gulf War, which is one that was hinted at before but never fully confirmed by Activision. With this speical happening for Call of Duty, it definitely means there will be a new release of some kind, we just don’t know what it will be other than this possibly.

The showcase for both Xbox and Call of Duty will take place on June 9, which is a month and a week away but hopefully we will know some more before then.