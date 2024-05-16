Rockstar Games Confirms Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Arrive In Fall 2025

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated games coming out in the next few years is Grand Theft Auto 6. The game is the highly-anticipated follow-up to a title that basically dominated the gaming industry for a decade between its main offerings and online support. Rockstar Games has been incredibly secretive about the title and all that is going into it. We’ve only gotten one trailer, and there have been numerous rumors about what the game will be like, what it will play like, and, of course, when it will be released. Thankfully, we have a good update on that via Rockstar Games, as they straight-up gave a window for its launch.

As noted by ComicBook.com, Rockstar Games released an earnings report, and in it they said the following:

“Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games’ previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI. We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase.”

Obviously, this is just a tentative window, and things could absolutely happen to lead to the title getting delayed to even later in 2025, if not 2026. The title will likely have a large world and an online component, so there’s plenty that needs to be tested.

However, should the release date hold, the game will likely come out between September and November 2025. There are plenty of “good times” to release within that window, including the big November release right before Black Friday sales.

As for what we know about the game, the setting will once again be Vice City. The key difference is that this is the modern-day version of Vice City, which means that it’s going to take the phrase “stranger than an average day in Florida” to new heights. The first trailer alone referenced all sorts of real-life events that have been caught on camera in Florida, including a “real-life Joker” who actually tried to sue Rockstar Games for “using his likeness” without permission. This is real.

You’ll play Lucia, a former prison inmate trying to make a better life for herself alongside her partner. The two will get into plenty of trouble, and that’s just the start of their journey.

Given past titles, Grand Theft Auto 6 will likely be filled with content and provide players with dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of adventures.