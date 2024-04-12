Grand Theft Auto VI Real Life Trailer Recreation Is Incredible

Quite a few fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. After all, it has been several years and even a couple of console generations that we were left with just Grand Theft Auto V. The title was only released towards the end of last year. We got our first official look into the game, and since then, we’ve been waiting in silence. While Rockstar Games is taking its time to showcase the next trailer, one YouTube channel decided to provide fans with a real-life trailer recreation.

If you are waiting for something new related to Grand Theft Auto VI, then check out this fan-made trailer. We’ve seen several fan-made trailers released over the years on a wide variety of games. Seeing how much time and effort goes into these creations is truly remarkable. However, Andrew Levitt took their recreations and fan trailers one step further. In this latest YouTube video upload, we get a fan live-action remake of Grand Theft Auto VI.

The entire trailer, minus the penthouse suite because that would be a pretty penny to pull off, is reshot for live-action. Still, this is quite a thrilling watch. We can’t embed the video here as it’s age-restricted. So, if you want to watch this video in full, you’ll have to check it out right here. That’s, of course, as long as you’re logged into YouTube and are of age to view the footage.

The Grand Theft Auto VI announcement trailer is already filled with Easter eggs and references to real life. So, it might have been rather easy to pull off a live-action recreation, but then you have various buildings and locations that were recreated in the game from Miami. So, you’ll get a chance to view the video game’s real-life counterpart with this trailer.

Meanwhile, if you’re waiting on Grand Theft Auto VI, you must practice patience. We don’t know exactly when the game will be landing in the marketplace. Furthermore, there’s no word as to when Rockstar Games will release the next trailer. But in the meantime, you can check out the only trailer released for the game in the video we have embedded below.