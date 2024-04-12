Rockstar Has Increased GTA+ Subscription

Grand Theft Auto V has continued to bring in players regularly, allowing the game to live on for a long time. That might have played a big role in why it took so long before the staff started getting ready for its successor installment’s launch. But while the dough kept coming in for the online component of Grand Theft Auto V, it presented the idea of rolling out a subscription service with GTA+.

This subscription service came out in 2022, and it was a means to provide further content for players enjoying Grand Theft Auto Online. The service would give you additional benefits for the online game, whether that was new vehicles, clothing, or in-game cash. While the service continues to add new content into the mix, some additional video games would be presented to the player outside of Grand Theft Auto Online.

Unfortunately, the addition of new games might be the reason we are seeing a small price jump in the game. The new monthly subscription will cost you $7.99, whereas previously, it was only $5.99. So, while it’s not a major jump in price, you will be paying more monthly, which we’re finding out through a report from VGC.

With that said, there is access right now for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, along with Red Dead Redemption. Meanwhile, we recently posted on how the service would soon see the inclusion of Bully and LA Noire into the mix. Hopefully, that would be worth the small price jump for the service.

Of course, more players are focusing on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for more marketing materials to come out for this game. Right now, the game only has one trailer, and I’m sure you’re well familiar with this footage. However, if you somehow missed this footage then you can view the trailer below. We certainly have our fingers crossed that Rockstar Games won’t be holding out much longer before they finally unveil the next trailer. Perhaps we’ll even receive some gameplay footage to showcase just how the game will play when it finally sees its release into the marketplace.