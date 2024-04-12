Warzone: Rebirth Island – How to Complete the Keycard Easter Egg | All Keycard Locations

https://youtu.be/Vs_X7QmJ8Mo

The Keycard Easter Egg makes its return to Rebirth Island in Warzone’s Season 3 Update. This small quest was first introduced back during Call of Duty: Vanguard’s rendition of the beloved Resurgence map and tasks players with finding 3 keycards, each of which can open a Vault found near the southwest coast of the island. While it remains mostly the same as its previous iteration, there are a few changes that both returning and new players will want to know about so that can get all of this high-tier loot which includes Cash, Perk Packages, Advanced UAVs, and Loadout Drops.

All Keycards and Vault Locations

There are a total of 3 Keycards found across Rebirth Island. Each one corresponds to a deposit box that is found at the Stronghold Point of Interest in Sector B6. Go to the tower and enter the door on the first floor. This is where you will find the vault with the three locked boxes that you can open with your keys.

Now, let’s go and get these keycards. If you get these Keycards and happen to die on your way to the vault, don’t worry too much as you can get the Keycard back, so check your body when you respawn, but be ready to hunt down the player that killed you if you can’t find it in your loot since that likely means someone took it.

The Forgotten Keycard

To get the Forgotten Keycard, you will need to go to the Bioweapons POI and go to the facility’s basement. You will find a shower that you can interact with. Turn the shower on and Cash and loot will start to come out of the shower.

Just wait a few seconds and the Keycard will eventually come out. Bring the Keycard to the vault to unlock The Forgotten Safe. You will get some great loot like a few Perk Packages and a Loadout Drop Marker.

Perseus Keycard

Go south of the Factory building at the POI of the same name and into the building near the coast in F7. You’ll find this Keycard on the shelf in the main office room. Take this to the Stronghold and open the Perseus safe to get a lot of Cash and another Loadout Drop Marker.

Vikhor’s Keycard

Go to the Headquarters POI in E5. Head to the house with the teal roof (Grandma’s House) and go to the top floor. In the corner on top of a filing cabinet, you will find Vikhor’s Keycard. Open his safe to get Cash and a Loadout Drop Marker.

And with that, you now know how to open all the safes at the Stronghold Vault on Rebirth Island. This can be done in every single match but only one player will get to open these safes so make sure you get to these keys as soon as possible if you want the rewards found within.