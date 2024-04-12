Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 Expected Sometime in 2027

According to a new chat with Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase, the third and final game in the new trilogy is aiming for a 2027 release date. This would keep a slightly quicker pace than the previous two titles in the series, with Final Fantasy VII Remake released in April 2020 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth released on February 29, 2024.

Tetsuya Nomura, the creative director for Rebirth, shared that voice recording will begin in the near future. He also remarked that Kitase proposed an idea to him about something very important to include in the third part that wasn’t in the original game.

According to Kitase, the hope is to “deliver an amazing product for Part 3 without having to sacrifice quality over time.” The development period for Rebirth was shortened by keeping the same staff, and as the dev team will remain unchanged for the third title, it will be easier to streamline work and get things done quickly.

According to the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Ultimania guidebook, the third game’s main story is already completed. While 2027 seems an appropriate estimate for the game’s release, the first game included an extra year of development time for Yuffie’s DLC. While DLC content for Rebirth hasn’t yet been announced, it’s not impossible. If that happens, 2028 will be a more realistic date.

In November 2027, the PlayStation 5 will turn seven years old, making it likely that the next Sony console will be on the horizon by that point in time.