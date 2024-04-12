Stellar Blade Devs Release First Developer Diary

With a demo currently pulling in almost double the players of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo, Stellar Blade is turning heads, and not just for the reason you’d think. While many on social media are pointing at the heroine’s assets for the game’s popularity, its gameplay has been seeing ample praise, predicting great things for release day on April 26.

To keep the hype train going, the dev team at SHIFT UP has released the first chapter in a new series of developer diaries for Stellar Blade. The first chapter, titled ‘The Journey,’ can be seen below.

The video features comments from Kim Hyung Tae, SHIFT UP’s CEO, director, art director, and writer; Hyung Min Lee, the system design lead; Jiyeon Lee, the level designer; Chang Min Lee, the concept art lead; and Jang Hee-Cheol, the monster designer.

Stellar Blade‘s demo has seen an impressive 690,000 peak active users since it was released last month.

After the game’s release, it will receive a New Game Plus mode, and free updates are planned. These include additional costume bundles for protagonist Eve, adding to the 30 outfits that will already be available in the base game.

The game’s CEO Kim Hyung Tae has also promised that no microtransactions will ever appear in the title.

“We would like to make it clear here that Stellar Blade does not require any additional expenses that gamers are not aware of other than the cost of purchasing the package,” he said.

Stellar Blade will be released on PlayStation 5 on April 26. A demo is currently available to download.