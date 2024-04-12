The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt Player Just Uncovered Another Easter Egg

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt was a massively popular game when it launched. It’s a title that also really helped put CD Projekt Red on the map. This RPG is so cherished that fans continue to recommend players go through the game if they have yet to do so. Even then, some players will occasionally return to this fantasy RPG for its incredible storylines.

You would think that for a game released back in 2015, we would have already seen everything there possibly was. But some developers litter games with secrets just waiting to be unearthed by players. So it’s always thrilling to uncover a new secret tucked away in a game that was previously hidden away for years. Thanks to YouTube channel xLetalis, we’re finding out that there is a mock poster-type Easter egg.

I’m sure you’re familiar with the various posters, such as Uncle Sam from America, asking men and women to join the military service. With that said, there is something similar found on a mountain depicting a Temerian soldier stating CDPR Needs You! That, of course, is referencing the developers behind the game, CD Projekt Red.

It’s noted in the YouTube video, which you can view below, that this mountain is found near Dijkstra’s bath house. The original player to discover this secret revealed to xLetalis that they could glitch through the wall after running through Dijkstra as they prompted to enter into a conversation. After several attempts, it seems like it is hard to pull this glitch off, resulting in xLetalis using the command prompt to place Geralt between the building and the mountain to view the image.

If you’re itching for more content when it comes to The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, you won’t have to just restrict yourself to replays or hunting for secrets. Last year, we got confirmation that an official mod support team would be coming to the game this year. So that should open up the door for plenty of new and exciting details. Meanwhile, we know that CD Projekt Red is working on the next iteration of this franchise. Of course, we are likely a long way off before we get any official reveal regarding what is coming to this game.