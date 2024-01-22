The Witcher 4 Full Production Phase Begins This Year

CD Projekt Red is known for delivering some thrilling RPG experiences. The Witcher franchise put the studio on the map, and while Cyberpunk 2077’s launch might have caused the studio to stumble, they are still pushing forward. Fans of The Witcher franchise will get another serving with CD Projekt Red seeking to deliver The Witcher 4 installment in the coming years. However, we’re discovering that full production is expected this year for the upcoming title release.

We don’t know much of anything about The Witcher 4. We’re not even sure if that’s the official title quite yet. We know that this is a new storyline, and with it will likely come some new characters. But at the very least, production is ramping up within the year. Speaking to Reuters, the CEO of CD Projekt Red, Adam Badowski, spoke about how their project Polaris will begin its full production phase this year. For those who are unaware, project Polaris is the company’s official title for the next Witcher game.

Adam also notes that CD Projekt Red is aiming to have about 400 people working on the project by the middle of this year. That is quite a packed team, and it should hopefully translate to a thrilling new RPG release. But beyond that, we will be left waiting for some marketing materials to emerge online. Of course, fans are not the only ones waiting to hear something about this upcoming installment. In the past month, we have heard that Doug Cockle, the actor who voiced Geralt in The Witcher franchise, is interested in lending his voice again if CD Projekt Red would like to bring him back for Geralt.

CD Projekt Red is also working on Unreal Engine 5 now, so it would be interesting to see how this new game engine will help improve the gameplay experience for this franchise. Again, the studio had some trouble when it came to their last major title release, Cyberpunk 2077. I’m sure you’re all too familiar with the slew of problems the game had when it first hit the marketplace. But since then, the team has worked hard to turn Cyberpunk 2077 around. Furthermore, this past release fiasco shouldn’t put any concerns about CD Projekt Red being acquired. Instead, it’s been stated earlier this month that the company is still pushing forward as an independent team.