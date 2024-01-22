LEGO Fortnite: How to Break Cactus

LEGO Fortnite is a unique open-world adventure with a focus on crafting. The more items you can get your hands on, the more you can craft and progress your world. Harvesting cactus is one of many materials that allows you to craft more complex items in LEGO Fortnite, but you may be struggling to break it.

Cactus can be found scattered all over the desert biome, but if you’re in the early game, there’s a chance that you’ve discovered that your uncommon tools aren’t enough to destroy them.

How to break a cactus in LEGO Fortnite

Before you can hack away at a cactus, you need to craft a Rare Forest Axe. In order to do so, you must upgrade to a Rare Crafting Bench.

The recipe for a Rare Crafting Bench is as follows:

Knotroot Rod x12: Acquired from Knotroot plants which are on the walls inside caves and used at a Lumber Mill.

Acquired from Knotroot plants which are on the walls inside caves and used at a Lumber Mill. Marble Slab x15: Harvested from marble deposits inside caves, appearing as rocks with a shine. They’re crafted at a Stone Breaker.

Harvested from marble deposits inside caves, appearing as rocks with a shine. They’re crafted at a Stone Breaker. Sand Claw x6: Sharp claws dropped by eliminating Sand Wolves who reside in the desert biome.

Sharp claws dropped by eliminating Sand Wolves who reside in the desert biome. Sand Shell x3: Obtained by defeating the yellow-shelled Sand Rollers in the desert biome.

Once you’ve gathered all the materials you need, interact with your Crafting Bench and you’ll be able to upgrade it in the Bench Upgrade tab.

Now you’ve got your new and improved Crafting Bench, it’s time to make your rare Forest Axe. The ingredients needed are:

Knotroot Rod x3

Cut Amber x5: From amber deposits which appear as large golden rocks sprouting out of the ground. It’s then crafted at a Gem Cutter.

Take the ingredients to the Rare Crafting Bench to get a Rare Forest Axe which you can use to destroy a cactus and unlock even more LEGO Fortnite possibilities.