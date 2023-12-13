LEGO Fortnite: Is There Split Screen Support? | Answered

Split screen isn't available in every mode, but is it live in LEGO Fortnite?

With Fortnite’s focus on multiplayer, there are many ways you can play with your friends. There are traditional battle royale modes, limited-time playlists, and even creative experiences that you can hop into with your squad either online, or through local multiplayer. Earlier this month, a LEGO mode launched in Fortnite which has already broken records by surpassing the player count of regular battle royale playlists. If you’re hoping split screen support continues into LEGO Fortnite, we’ve got all the details.

Split screen is available to set up in standard battle royale playlists for those who own an Xbox or PlayStation console. The feature allows for more than one user to play a match on the same device with multiple controllers connected.

Does LEGO Fortnite have split screen?

At the time of writing, LEGO Fortnite does not have a split screen option. However, it doesn’t mean that it will never arrive, especially if the demand for it is high. In an official LEGO Fortnite blog post, Epic Games state that split screen is “currently not available,” suggesting that it could go live as part of a future update.

The only way to play LEGO Fortnite with your friends is by online means. You can invite up to seven friends to join you in your world or get invited to join a world owned by a friend. Additionally, you can assign your friends a key to make them Keyholders, allowing them to enter and modify your world at any time, even if you’re offline.

Since you’re in charge of the world you create, you can hand out and remove Keyholder status to whoever you want and as often as you please. With that being said, we recommend only giving a key to your most trusted friends to ensure your world is kept safe and secure.

That’s all there is to know about split screen capabilities in LEGO Fortnite. We will update this article if and when split screen is added to the mode.