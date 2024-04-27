Destiny 2 Is Finally Stopping Weapon Sunsetting

Destiny 2 is a pretty popular game that is free-to-play but contains tons of DLC which can cost it to be a bit expensive to play, but it is worth it if this game is something that interests you. Lately the game has been undergoing a lot of changes and one of them is something that players thought might never happen.

Older weapons were never able to be used after a certain point due to Destiny 2 sunsetting their weapons, which is where weapons and pieces of armor that get to a certain level are actually infused and that means players will no longer be able to use the older weapons in the newer game content which will lead to players disbanding those weapons according to GameRant.

However, in a recent update this has been changing and now Destiny 2 will no longer be sunsetting weapons which is a big change that we didn’t think we would see. But sadly, this change doesn’t really help anyone as of right now. Even though they won’t be sunsetting weapons anymore, there are still tons that were already victims of it.

Many players have already gotten rid of or dismantled their weapons due to the fact they couldn’t be used anyways. So now, for players who have been with the game for years, it just seems in vain considering they won’t be able to actually enjoy their older weapons again if they still don’t have them. However, those who did keep them will be able to let them shine again.