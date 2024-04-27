Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Weapon Trade Stations?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is just around the corner and there’s plenty of new content to look forward to with the launch of the mid-season update. Weapon Trade Stations are about to be deployed onto the battlefield as an extra way to restock your equipment.

Depending on how long you’ve been playing Warzone, you may recognise Weapon Trade Stations as they’ve appeared in the game before. They’re large green lockers which you can interact with to earn some valuable rewards. If you’ve never encountered this particular feature or you need a reminder, here are all the details you need to know.

How to use Weapon Trade Stations in Warzone

Trade in your weapon at a Station for one of a lower rarity, along with some extra loot. Rarity is determined by the amount of attachments on a weapon and shown through a color in the weapon info box.

The rarity levels from lowest to highest are as follows:

Gray

Green

Blue

Purple

Orange

The extra items that will drop when you trade in a weapon include cash, ammunition, tacticals, lethals, field upgrades, killstreaks, and gas masks. If you’re lucky enough, trading in a powerful, high rarity weapon may grant you the rare Specialist Perk Package.

It’s worth noting that Weapon Trade Stations will only be available in Rebirth Island. This is just one of many features that will be exclusive to Rebirth Island Resurgence modes in Season 3 Reloaded. To many fans discontent, it seems that other battle royale maps are mostly being left behind for the entirety of this season.

Weapon Trade Stations will be added to Warzone when the Season 3 Reloaded update rolls out on May 1, 2024.