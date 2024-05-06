Final Fantasy XIV Servers Worldwide Hit by DDoS Attacks

Square Enix has taken to the Final Fantasy XIV official blog to announce that a series of DDoS attacks have hit servers worldwide. The company is quickly attempting to remedy the issue which began on May 6.

According to the post, players on North America, Japan, Europe, and Oceania servers may be disconnected from their data center unexpectedly, have trouble logging in, or have difficulty accessing, sending, and receiving data from data centers.

“We are investigating the attack and taking countermeasures. Additional information will be provided as the situation develops,” the post reads.

The Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer Live LXXXI will be held on May 16 and is expected to focus largely on the new jobs coming to the MMO in 7.0, as well as upcoming job adjustments. An update to the recently released Dawntrail Benchmark Tool is expected towards the end of the month.

Last week, Square Enix announced that it would be adding a new logical data center to the European Data Center ahead of the release of Dawntrail. Named Shadow, the data center will contain three new worlds named Innocence, Pixie, and Titania, each from the title’s Shadowbringers expansion.

The Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy XIV will be released on July 2, with players preordering the expansion will be able to play a few days early on June 28. The release will boost the level cap from 90 to 100 and will introduce a new playable race, two new DPS classes, new cities, new dungeons and raids, a new limited job, and an entirely new story arc.