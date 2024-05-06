Dead by Daylight Combats Bugs with Update 7.7.1

The patch is available now on all platforms.

Horror fans, rejoice: the newest Dead by Daylight update is here, bringing with it plenty of much-needed bug fixes.

The past few months have been tough for the asymmetrical horror game, with Chapter 31 bringing a new game engine that’s been causing tons of issues for players. Thankfully, Update 7.7.1 is now available on all platforms and aims to fix lots of issues with the game’s audio, UI, maps, and more. The update will also pave the way for the new “Chaos Shuffle” modifier set to go live on May 16

See the full patch notes for Dead by Daylight Update 7.7.1 below:

Content

Modifiers

Modifier: Chaos Shuffle opens at May 16th at 11:00:00 AM Eastern Time. This Modifier also features an event tome, opening at the same time.



Ultimate Weapon

Now causes Survivors within 32 meters of the locker to scream and show their position (was based on the Killer’s position) then gain Blindness for 30 seconds (as before).

Dead by Daylight Bug Fixes

Audio

Fixed an issue that caused sound issues in the Mori Preview after previewing The Nightmare or the Wraith.

Fixed an issue that caused Naughty Bear to have overlapping voice lines in the Mori Preview.

Fixed an issue that caused the Huntress Inhuman Brute cosmetic sounds to be too low.

Characters

Potential fix for an issue that caused rubber-banding when moving.

Fixed an issue that caused a stutter at the end of several interactions.

Fixed an issue which allowed Victor to be recalled sooner than 30 seconds after latching onto a Survivor.

Victor now glows red after downing an injured Survivor with a Pounce attack, properly indicating he can be Crushed.

Victor can no longer latch on to survivors with the Endurance status effect.

Fixed an issue that caused Victor to be unable to move after switching to Victor while a Bot is crushing him.

Fixed an issue that may cause Survivors to be unable to wiggle out when a Hook interaction is denied by the server.

Fixed an issue that caused The Xenomorph to be unable to hit a Survivor placing a turret with their tail attack.

Fixed an issue that caused The Nurse to not be affected by pallet stuns.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivors’ left arm to jitters when in downed state

Fixed an issue that caused The Legion’s post-Frenzy hand to snaps upwards before entering the self-stun animation.

Perks

Toolboxes now properly lose charge when used to charge the Potential Energy perk.

UI

Fixed an issue when going back to the Main Menu from a “Play as Killer” offline Lobby causing the bottom button prompts to overlap.

Fixed an issue in the Killer tutorial where two prompts could sometimes overlap.

Fixed an issue in the Archives where the menu became invisible after watching a Journal’s Entry cinematic.

Fixed an issue where the Killer name would be missing from the daily ritual “The Hunt Ritual”

Environment/Maps

Fixed an issue in the Nostromo map where the Nurse could blink and get stuck in the hull of the Spaceship

Fixed an issue where The Blight didn’t bounce of wall properly in the Raccoon PD map

Fixed an issue in Greenville Square where the traps could be placed under the ground next to the shack window

Fixed an issue in Shattered Square where both pallets of the main building would spawn at the same time

Fixed an issue in the RPD where the survivors could land on top of a door frame

Fixed an issue in Lery’s Hospital where the killer could not interrupt a survivor from one side of a generator

Fixed an issue in Autohaven Wreckers where Victor could jump though a sheet of metal in the shack

Fixed an issue in Greenville Square where the double pallet tile didn’t spawn

Fixed an issue that may cause Meg to be unable to unhook Dwight during the Survivor Tutorial.

Fixed an issue in Dead Dawg Saloon where the player camera could clip into a rock

Fixed an issue in Coldwind Farms where the Cow Tree’s vault tarp was missing

Fixed an issue in Crotus Prenn Asylum where Trapper could hide beartraps inside the rocky edge of the hill

Fixed an issue in Eyrie of Crows where Trapper could hide beartraps inside some roots at the stone gazebo

Fixed an issue in Hawkins Laboratory where superfluous collisions were affecting player navigation near some closed doors and causing rubber-banding

Fixed an issue in Hawkins Laboratory where players could hide items in the floor near the storage room doors

Fixed an issue in Haddonfield where players would collide with the car mirrors and experience frustrating navigation issues

Fixed an issue in Haddonfield where the End-Game Collapse Cracks would appear on the ceiling of the balcony from one of the large houses

Fixed an issue in Midwich Elementary School where Killers’ vision could clip into a destroyed wall and see outside of the map

Fixed an issue in Raccoon City Police Department West Wing where Trapper could hide beartraps inside a pile of debris in the library

Fixed an issue in Raccoon City Police Department where players could climb on top of a duffle bag

Fixed an issue in Raccoon City Police Department East Wing where players could climb onto the toilets

Fixed an issue in Toba’s Landing where the central computer console from the main base was popping with distance

Graphics

Fixed an issue that caused bright flashes in the basement and in the end game screen.

Dead by Daylight Store

Fix: Auric Cell Offers cards now can be clicked entirely without players needing to click on the button.

Misc

Fixed an issue where items and add-ons would not get equipped automatically after previously running out of them

On May 14, Behaviour Interactive will host a live stream to celebrate the game’s eighth anniversary. This will showcase the many new outfits and rewards coming to the game in the following weeks.