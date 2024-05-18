Roblox Has A Exciting Day Coming Up

Roblox has a super exciting event happening right around the corner and it is one that many players will want to visit. For those that have been playing the game for years, they will remember the way the game looked in its earlier days versus how it looks now. For those, who didn’t get to experience the game during its classic times, just wait as there is much in store.

The game is set to be going “classic” on May 23, bringing back many beloved games and how they were back in the early days of the game. This is supposed to be a nostalgic time for the game, according to GameRant. This community-wide event has already inspired many other classic game creators to update their games, with ones like Adopt Me!, Bed Wars, and Zombie Rush having been updated to their classic logos. The games will also be getting updates to have some of their classic designs back in the game.

The official Twitter account for Roblox went online to tweet about the new event that would be taking place, showing a video of a “Cheezburger” hat and other items that will be available as cosmetics. However, we don’t know how long this event will last other than it will be starting on May 23.

The game first released in 2006, so it has changed a lot since its latest updates in 2024. For those who played when the game first released they will be able to revisit the days past while newer players will be able to see where their favorite game came from.