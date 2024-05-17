LEGO Is Seemingly Making A PlayStation Horizon Set

LEGO has been adding more and more video game based sets to their lineup, including Mario after the new Super Mario Bros. Movie, but also for other games like Fortnite has its own sets, and also Animal Crossing is now about to release their second set of LEGOs as well which has everyone excited. On top of this, there’s many games that have their own LEGO titles as well, such as Marvel, Harry Potter, Star Wars, and more. However, it seems a beloved Sony game is getting its own game within the LEGO franchise.

It has been officially stated that LEGO and Horizon Adventures are doing a collaboration of a brand new game. The trademark finder tweet just last week about the collab featuring a well-known IP. It was soon then revealed that the new game would be Horizon Forbidden West, as LEGO.

All this comes from Insider Gaming who shared about the news of this LEGO game coming from Sony. Horizon was a game that was loved on the PS5, and even got its own bundles with it a few times – including one VR game that was available with the PSVR2 which released in 2023 back in February.

For now, we don’t know when this game would be looking at releasing, but it seems it will be in the near future as new LEGO games seem to release pretty frequently. This could even become a series since most LEGO series end up having multiple games.