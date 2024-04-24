LEGO Fortnite: How to Make Animal Treats

Farming fans will be happy to dive into the LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends update which allows you to keep pigs, cows, sheep, and chickens on your farm. However, you will need to tame an animal first and offering them Animal Treats is the first step to gaining their trust. Here is how to make Animal Treats the next time you load up LEGO Fortnite.

The way to an animal’s heart is through its stomach and treats are the perfect way to win them over. They appear in the shape of a small muffin with a green heart topping.

How to make Animal Treats in LEGO Fortnite

To begin, you need to reach Village Level 2 in order to craft an Animal Barn. When you reach the required level, navigate to the Utility Tab in the Build Menu to add an Animal Barn to your base. The recipe for this is 10 Wooden Planks which can be made at a Lumber Mill.

Once you’ve built an Animal Barn, the recipe for an Animal Treat will unlock. To make a delicious snack for your farm animals to enjoy, you need 5 Vines and 3 Corn. Both Vines and Corn can easily be found across the Grasslands. Then, an Animal Treat can be produced using a Grill and if you’re yet to place down a Grill, you need 30 Granite to get one.

Since 5 Vines and 3 Corn only make one Animal Treat, you’ll want to harvest as many of these resources as possible. Sometimes, animals require multiple treats in order to convince them to follow your lead.

When your Animal Treat is ready, you can feed it to your an animal to lure them back to your Village. You can then house the animal in an Animal Barn and take care of them to reap their rewards.

Having easy access to different types of animals is definitely beneficial as they drop a lot of useful resources. Sheep for example, will provide Wool and Fertilizer which are ingredients that feature in other areas of crafting