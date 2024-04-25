Director of Assassin’s Creed Mirage Has More Ideas For Basim’s Story

The creative director for Assassin’s Creed Mirage wants to further Basim’s story and has ideas to do so; however, it wouldn’t be in the form of DLC added to the already existing game. While another game has not been confirmed, this is something that could happen in the future, considering it is being talked about.

There was a Reddit AMA where Stéphane Boudon made it seem that the cards were still on the table for coming back to Basim’s character story but with no plans for any type of DLC. “We’re thrill[ed] by the reception of Mirage,” he said. “Mirage [h] has been designed [ed] as a standalone experience without any DLC plan. However, we surely have ideas on how we could extend the story of Basim. But as of today, no post-launch content is planned for Mirage.”

Boudon had also said, according to VGC, that Ubisoft also won’t be planning toward releasing any type of big updates either. “We have no plans for a new major update but we’ll keep monitoring the game and listening to player feedback,” he had added. So this would mean they’d probably make a sequel if anything nothing else but it also isn’t confirmed however, Boudon was asked if he’d work on another game given a chance.

“Telling the coming-of-age story of Basim was a blast for us so clearly yes, we still have a lot to say about Basim,” Boudon said. “On the other hand, creating a game with that much constrains is a difficult exercise and as the team we would also love to explore new horizons and having more creative freedom.”