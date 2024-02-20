Assassin’s Creed Mirage Finally Has A Permadeath Mode

Assassin’s Creed fans might still be waiting for Ubisoft to reveal more about the next major franchise installment, Assassin’s Creed Red. Still, something new is available now if you own Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The latest installment for the franchise has been around for a little while now, and chances are you have already completed the game. Just last month, we saw a New Game Plus mode being added into the mix. However, this latest update brings a mode that should really challenge your assassin skills.

This latest patch update that came out today brings in the fabled permadeath mode. The game mode has been revealed in the past but was delayed from its initial launch date. As a result, we were left waiting on just when Ubisoft would be able to bring this game mode to the public. Today, you can enable the game mode if you update to version 1.0.7.

Permadeath modes are pretty much the same across the board. However, if you’re unfamiliar with this game mode, we can offer some insight. Essentially, this game mode gives you one life, and that’s it. You have to finish the game without relying on a respawn. So one slip up and the game ends to where you’ll be forced to start back to the beginning. This game mode is made to be challenging, and if you’re up for it, there are some rewards you can unlock.

Depending on the difficulty setting, you can unlock anything from a Talisman to a Rayhan costume, or if you go to the hard difficulty setting, you’ll get everything mentioned, along with six new dyes for existing outfits. But again, you have to be able to finish the game without dying or committing illegal actions like killing citizens and going outside of authorized map locations.

Regardless of whether permadeath mode is of interest or not, the update does fix a few bugs that were found in the game. There’s also a new feature added that will allow players to wear any costume they own as an outfit. Beyond that, you can go hunting around because a surprising easter egg was also added into the mix, but good luck finding it as this update just went live, so the hunting can now begin.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage launched back in 2023 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. If you haven’t already given the game a chance but would like more insight, we do have a Before You Buy video coverage, which you can view below.