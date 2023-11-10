Assassin’s Creed Red Leak Suggests The Map Will Be Larger Than Valhalla’s

We’re moving away from the hype and anticipation of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The game has already been released, bringing back some of the franchise’s roots. Developers have been expressing to fans well before the game launched to expect a shorter experience. Instead of these massive maps, endless side quests or objectives were given a break. Instead, we got a condensed original-style Assassin’s Creed game where stealth was crucial again. But if you’re missing the lengthy experiences and large maps, you might be in luck. A new set of details from a notable leaker has come out for Assassin’s Creed Red.

The next big installment for the Assassin’s Creed franchise will be Assassin’s Creed Red. Official details are scarce when it comes to this installment. We know we’re getting tossed back into a Feudal Japan setting where previous leaks claimed we’re getting two playable characters. These characters are based around a samurai and a shinobi. But now, a new set of leaks from j0nathan has emerged online through a YouTube video. This is a French YouTuber, so fortunately, the content was translated and released on Reddit.

It’s worth noting that while this is a reliable leaker, none of this is official information. We’ll have to wait to confirm anything revealed from j0hnathan. But the leaker did note that we will get a bigger map than Mirage. If true, we are looking at a map that will be larger than Valhalla but smaller than Odyssey. So, you’re not going to get the biggest map from the franchise, but it will be large enough to warrant plenty of exploration.

That will be another key attribute for Assassin’s Creed Red, as the leaker stated that there would be fewer markers on the map. So you’ll have to rely on exploring the area yourself to see what is hidden away or new points of interest. Beyond that, there were some additional leaks regarding characters and features such as the ability to use a grappling hook, valuable tools for distraction like smoke bombs and bells, and even some enemies that will have guns called Ashigaru.

Again, please take this as nothing more than a rumor for now as we wait for official details to emerge online. This is not the only Assassin’s Creed game in the works, as we have titles like Assassin’s Creed Hexe. But we should see Assassin’s Creed Red release next, and hopefully, we’ll get our first look into the game sometime next year, 2024.