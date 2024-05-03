LEGO Fortnite: All Star Wars Weapons and How to Craft Them

May the force be with you, even in LEGO Fortnite.

Fortnite’s Star Wars crossover is back and better than ever. It has extended to all modes, including LEGO Fortnite and that means a whole host of new toys have joined the mode. Below, we have detailed every new weapon and the ingredients you need to craft them for yourself and your friends.

Thanks to the Star Wars collaboration, there are a lot of powerful weapons you can wield in your LEGO Fortnite world. These will come in handy when you’re in the caves or you find yourself in combat with a Bear.

Star Wars weapons land in LEGO Fortnite

First of all, you need a Rebel Workbench in order to build the latest weapons. Gather a total of 5 Wood and 8 Plastoid, open up your Build Menu, navigate to the Utility tab, and you will find the Rebel Workbench. Place it down in your Village and you can begin adding Star Wars weapons to your inventory.

Here are all the new weapons and their descriptions according to Epic Games, as well as the recipes.

Bowcaster: Launches a quarrel that deals damage then explodes in the area. Requires 10 Durasteel, 3 Cut Amber, 3 Cut Sapphire, and 1 Power Cell to craft.

Launches a quarrel that deals damage then explodes in the area. Requires 10 Durasteel, 3 Cut Amber, 3 Cut Sapphire, and 1 Power Cell to craft. DL-44: There’s no substitution for a good blaster at your side. Requires 6 Durasteel, 2 Cut Ruby, and 1 Power Cell to craft.

There’s no substitution for a good blaster at your side. Requires 6 Durasteel, 2 Cut Ruby, and 1 Power Cell to craft. E-11: Standard-issue blaster for Imperial Stormtroopers. Requires 10 Plastoid, 3 Scrap Durasteel, 1 Cut Ruby, and 1 Power Cell to craft.

Standard-issue blaster for Imperial Stormtroopers. Requires 10 Plastoid, 3 Scrap Durasteel, 1 Cut Ruby, and 1 Power Cell to craft. Thermal Detonator: The bounty hunter’s detonator of choice! This thrown explosive affects a wider area than Dynamite. Requires 2 Durasteel and 1 Blast Core to craft.

The bounty hunter’s detonator of choice! This thrown explosive affects a wider area than Dynamite. Requires 2 Durasteel and 1 Blast Core to craft. Light Saber: Obtained by helping the Rebels build their Village.

Although the Star Wars crossover is temporary, these items will still be available in LEGO Fortnite beyond the update.