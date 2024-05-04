Baltro: 1.0.0f Patch Notes

Balatro came out of nowhere earlier this year and captured the hearts and minds of Roguelike players everywhere. Mixing complex deckbuilding with traditional Poker just so happens to be a match made in heaven. Since its launch, the game has stolen countless hours from players around the world – and I am no exception.

Whilst the game is outstanding in its base form, everything can be improved. Balatro has not received its first major update with patch 1.0.1f, and boy howdy does it change a lot. Everything from balance adjustments to bug fixes has been thrust into the game, and after running a couple of games, we are happy with the results. Let’s have a gander.

Balatro Patch Notes

Stability & Performance Changes

Updated version of Love2D (the engine) – this fixes an issue on Windows and Steam Deck causing poor/stuttery performance for some players

Added VC++ 2022 redistributable as an installation requirement

General performance improvements

Added toggle for ‘Reduced Motion’, removing the swirly background, gyrating card motion, much of the ‘juice’ in the game

Balance Changes

Changed default fallback tarot from Fool to Strength (when all tarots are on screen)

Banned top-up tag and Antimatter on Jokerless Challenge

Changed Gold Stake random seeds – now ensures that the first Legendary Joker on that seed is a Joker that you have not won with on Gold Stake (For Completionist hunting)

Changed ante scaling in white stake: Ante 3: 2800 -> 2000 Ante 4: 6000 -> 5000

Changed ante scaling in green stake: Ante 2: 1000 -> 900 Ante 3: 3200 -> 2600 Ante 4: 9000 -> 8000 Ante 5: 18000 -> 20000 Ante 6: 32000 -> 36000 Ante 7: 56000 -> 60000 Ante 8: 90000 -> 100000

Changed ante scaling in purple stake: Ante 2: 1200 -> 1000 Ante 3: 3600 -> 3200 Ante 4: 10000 -> 9000 Ante 6: 50000 -> 60000 Ante 7: 90000 -> 110000 Ante 8: 180000 -> 200000

Changed Orange Stake. Scrapped increasing pack cost. Added new ‘Perishable’ mechanic, Jokers have a 30% chance to have a ‘Perishable’ sticker, disabling them after 5 rounds

Changed Gold Stake. Scrapped -1 hand size. Added new ‘Rental’ mechanic, Jokers have a 30% chance to have a ‘Rental’ sticker (stacks with eternal/perishable), making them cost $1 upfront and $3 every round

Changed eternal to apply to Jokers in Buffoon packs

Changed Eternal/Rental/Perishable sticker location to be in the top left corner

Made some non-retroactive scaling Jokers incompatible with ‘Perishable’ (Ceremonial Dagger, Glass Joker, Hologram, Ride the Bus, Runner, Constellation, Green Joker, Red Card, Madness, Square Joker, Vampire, Rocket, Obelisk, Lucky Cat, Flash Card, Spare Trousers, Castle, Wee)

Changed the first shop in every run to always include a normal Buffoon pack as one of the pack options

Upcoming blinds/tags can now be seen in the shop immediately after defeating a boss blind/cashing out

Some Blinds are now banned on challenge runs banned Crimson Heart, Verdant Leaf and Amber Acorn on ‘Jokerless’ banned Verdant Leaf on ‘Typecast’ banned Verdant Leaf on ‘Non-Perishable’ banned The Plant on ‘Mad World’ Buffed Saturn. Now gives +3 mult instead of +2 mult for Straights

Buffed Neptune. Now gives +4 mult instead of +3 mult for Straight Flush

Buffed Eris. Now gives +50 chips instead of +40 chips for Flush Five

Buffed Ceres. Now gives +4 mult instead of +3 mult for Flush House

Square Joker now has a square sprite

Blue Joker sprite was fixed (2 out of place blue pixels)

Changed Uncommon tag – Now makes the uncommon joker free

Changed Rare tag – Now makes the rare joker free

Negative, Polychrome, Holo, and Foil tags all make their respective joker free

Changed Investment to give $25 instead of $15

Changed 8 Ball – scrapped old effect, new effect -> 1 in 4 chance to spawn a tarot when any played 8 is scored

Changed Blue Seal – now creates the planet card of the final poker hand played during the round

Changed both Mad and Clever Joker – scrapped ‘contains 4 of a kind’ effect, now applies instead to any hand that contains a ‘Two Pair’

Changed Yorick – scrapped old effect, new effect -> gains X1 mult every 23 cards discarded (starts at X1)

Changed Magician Tarot – now applies lucky to 2 cards instead of 1

Changed Midas Mask – now only applies Gold enhancement to scoring face cards, costs $7 was $6

Changed Vampire. Now only removes enhancement from scoring cards. Gives X0.1 mult per enhancement instead of X0.2 mult.

Changed Madness – now only applies on small/big blinds, not on boss blind selection

Changed To Do list – poker hand no longer changes on payout, always changes at end of round (won’t get stuck on Straight Flush)

Changed description of Shortcut to include a more apt example (10 8 6 5 3)

Changed Ancient Joker – the selected suit is no longer able to repeat between rounds

Changed Swashbuckler – Now adds sell value of all other Jokers to Mult, not just the Jokers to the left

Changed Hanging Chad – Now retriggers the first played card 2 times instead of once

Changed Runner – now starts at +0 chips and gives +15 chips per straight, was +20 and +10 per straight

Changed Flower Pot – Now includes the base suit of debuffed cards when determining if it will trigger

Changed Bootstraps to include current mult bonus in description

Changed all 4 Sinful Jokers (one for each suit) – they now each give +3 mult per suit instead of +4 mult

Changed Banner – now gives +30 chips per remaining discard instead of +40 chips

Changed Fibonacci – costs $8 instead of $7, because Fibonacci

Changed Square Joker – now starts at +0 chips, was +16 chips, now costs $4, was $5

Changed Wee Joker – now starts at +0 chips, was +10 chips

Changed Steel Joker – Now gives X0.2 mult per Steel card in full deck instead of X0.25 mult

Changed Odd Todd – Now gives +31 chips per odd ranked card instead of +30 mult

Changed Sixth Sense – Now uncommon and $6, was rare

Changed Hiker – Now gives +5 chips to every scoring card played instead of +4 chips

Changed Gros Michel – Now has a 1 in 6 chance to go extinct instead of 1 in 4

Changed Seance – Now uncommon and $6, was rare and $7

Changed Riff-Raff – Now $6, was $4

Changed Vagabond – Rare, was uncommon. $8, was $6. Applies when you have $4 or less, was $3 or less

Changed Cloud 9 – Now $7, was $6

Changed Mail-In Rebate – Now $5 was $3

Changed Reserved Parking – Now common, was uncommon

Changed Lucky Cat – Now gains X0.25 per lucky proc, was X0.2

Changed Trading card – Now costs $6, was $5

Changed Campfire – Now gains X0.25 per card sold, was X0.5

Changed Smiley Face – Now give +5 mult per face card, was +4 mult

Changed Golden Ticket – Now pay out $4 per gold card played, was $3

Changed Bloodstone – Now has a 1 in 2 chance to proc, was 1 in 3, gives X1.5 mult, was X2 mult

Changed Onyx Agate – Now gives +7 mult per club card, was +8 mult

Changed Glass Joker – Now gives X0.75 mult per glass card destroyed, was X0.5 mult

Changed Stuntman – Now gives +250 Chips, was +300, is now rare, was uncommon, is not $7, was $6

Changed Invisible Joker – Now requires 2 rounds and costs $8, was 3 rounds and $10

Changed wording on most scaling jokers to refer to ‘this joker’

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug where opening a booster pack with a hand size of 0 was unskippable

Fixed bug where the card generated by ‘Certificate’ was not being debuffed by the boss

Fixed bug in the rate at which eternal/perishable Jokers were being generated

Fixed bug where Buffoon Pack could show up in Jokerless challenge

Fixed bug where debuffed negative Jokers being sold doesn’t reduce the number of available joker slots

Fixed bug where sticker seeding was shared between the shop and booster packs

As of writing these changes have not hit consoles, however, expect to see them soon. For now, PC players can enjoy diving into all of this refined goodness.

That’s all we have on Balatro for now. Be sure to check out our other content for tips, tricks, and guides.