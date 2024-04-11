Balatro: What Does The Blank Card Voucher Do?

What does the Blank Voucher even do in Balatro?

Balatro is chock-full of things to unlock and secrets to uncover. One such secret is the mysterious – and seemingly useless – Blank Voucher. This Voucher will appear in the Shop almost every run and it does nothing. Well, it does nothing at first. What initially appears to be a useless money sink hides one of the most powerful effects in the game.

In this guide, we will explain exactly what the Blank Voucher does, and why you should be buying it every single run.

How To Unlock The Blank Voucher

The Blank Voucher is one of the many Vouchers in Balatro, and it starts unlocked from the very beginning. It will appear in your shop in most runs, however, it doesn’t do anything. The game even tells you as such. The Voucher will set you back a whopping $10, however you can reduce that cost with other Vouchers.

What Does The Blank Voucher Do In Balatro?

Behind the scenes, Blank Voucher is doing something, you just don’t know it. Every time you buy a Blank Voucher, you are one step closer to unlocking its true form. Once you have bought Blank Voucher 10 times, you will unlock a new Voucher, Antimatter, that will appear in your shops going forward.

This does not replace Blank Voucher, and as far as we are aware, you still need to buy Blank Voucher for Antimatter to appear.

What Does Antimatter Voucher Do?

Antimatter is one of the most powerful Vouchers in the game. It simply increases the number of Jokers you can hold by 1. This is a super simple effect, but when every Joker has the chance to skyrocket your run, Antimatter becomes invaluable. If you see it, you should buy it. Every. Single. Time.

Despite its relative power, Antimatter only costs $10, and this can also be reduced with other Jokers.

That’s all we have on Balatro for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, and guides.