“This Isn’t A Switch 2 Game” – More Switch Online Playtest Details Leak

Details continue to leak about the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program.

Yesterday, we shared the brass tacks of the playtest being an online cooperative multiplayer game. Nintendo has added several unique gameplay features, particularly encouraging creation and interaction with other players. At the same time, Nintendo has a strong emphasis on safety and user protection.

Bluesky user sky :3, using the handle @sky.femboyfurry.net, has moved forward with even more leaks. They started things off with a screen showing that they managed to get the Playtest program onto Nintendo Switch emulator Ryujinx.

Regarding the pull quote on our headline; sky :3 themselves quipped “pretty sure this isn’t a switch 2 game” when they shared this text they found in the Playtest’s files:

“We will perform a test called Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program related to a new feature for the Nintendo Switch Online service offered for the Nintendo Switch system.”

Since it is believed that the Switch 2 will have backwards compatibility with Switch 2 games and programs, it is possible that the Playtest, or whatever program or game that comes out from it, will be compatible on both generations of consoles. If our speculation is correct, Nintendo is using the Switch as the baseline so that current Switch owners can continue to play with Switch 2 owners.

sky :3 found in datamining that there will be a focus in PVP in this ostensibly cooperative multiplayer game. But that may be connected to the various minigames and experiences that they also found in the Dev Core. The Dev Core will be a separate space from the planet the players are developing, so it makes sense that Nintendo would have other activities available outside the main game.

Lastly, we will quote sky :3 on this data they shared in a single post:

”Codename for the playtest is “Rockstock”

Likely developed by EPD4

Using NPLN netcode”

sky :3 does expect that their posts will be taken down at some point. And yes, we can confirm that decentralized microblogging social network Bluesky, founded in 2021, has its own copyright and DMCA policy.

These leaks have certainly gotten quite brazen, but since the Playtest Program is set to launch soon, it seems unlikely that Nintendo will be able to take any action soon, or that it will be worthwhile.

It’s certainly exciting to learn about these new details, but we don’t think it’s wrong to question if we should learn all of this about the program this early. Some gamers and press may make arguments about legalities and principles, but let’s be honest.

The situation here is Nintendo has placed their confidence on their consumers to help them with this Playtest. Multiple gamers, who are apparently Switch Online subscribers, broke that confidence. What does this say about us gamers, the ones who call themselves Nintendo fans?

And yes, it is absolutely possible that these fans chose to hold off on these leaks until the Playtest ended, possibly sharing information that Nintendo would have never revealed. And they could have done it under circumstances where it would not have harmed Nintendo, or the hard work of the people who make these games and experiences.

Some fans like to bring this back to talk about Nintendo ‘ninjas’ or their reputation in the legal world. But I would point out that gamers need to take a look in the mirror, and think about if these are the kinds of ‘fans’ that they wanted to be.