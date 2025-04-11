Look Outside: How To Get All Endings

Get every bizarre ending in Look Outside and learn more about this weirdest apocalypse ever.

There are eight endings to unlock in Look Outside — and it isn’t exactly clear which of these endings is the best. There are two variants on the true ending, but all the rest of the endings are different variations of failure. But the writing in this game is so weird and so funny, we’re not sure any real ending is a failure. If you can make it to the end, here’s how to check out the many different endings — including an absurd pair of Easter egg endings — with their own unique boss fights and story sequences. Don’t just Look Outside, look below for all the info.

No Going Back | Ending Guide

Survive for 15 days.

At the last day, leave through your apartment front door to get this ending. No other completion requirements here — you can hole up in your apartment wasting time to get this ending. If you don’t have video games to play, use the Crossword Puzzle on the desk on the left side of the apartment.

Truth | Ending Guide

Give 4 correct offerings to Jasper on the Ground Floor before 15 days have passed. Accept the Visitor’s offer at the very end.

Jasper wants 4 depictions of the visitor in any form. Most of the endings are tied to giving Jasper these items. You must give the true offerings to Jasper — there is only one True Offering at each of the four locations you’ll need to reach.

Check out our true ending guide to learn how to get all four true offerings.

Photo Offering : Found on Floor 3 after a few days have passed. The empty apartment to the right of your apartment has a Telescope Room — you can get the key from Jasper on the Ground Floor. Solve the Telescope / Projector puzzle in Victor’s apartment and have Lyle on Floor 2 develop the picture.

: Found on after a few days have passed. The empty apartment to the right of your apartment has a Telescope Room — you can get the key from Jasper on the Ground Floor. Solve the puzzle in Victor’s apartment and have Lyle on develop the picture. Painting Offering : Found on Floor 1 . Go to the dark room in Fred’s Apartment and collect the wet painting in the back-left of the room, leaning against the back wall. Get the Canvas Bag by completing Fred’s quest or defeating him.

: Found on . Go to the dark room in Fred’s Apartment and collect the wet painting in the back-left of the room, leaning against the back wall. Get the by completing Fred’s quest or defeating him. Manuscript Offering : Found on Floor 2 after unlocking the elevator in the Basement Parking Garage. Go up to Floor 2 to access a new apartment. Collect the Loose Manuscript to get the correct offering.

: Found on after unlocking the elevator in the Basement Parking Garage. Go up to Floor 2 to access a new apartment. Collect the to get the correct offering. Video Footage Offering: Found in the Security Room in the Basement. Solve the planet puzzle (solution here) and use the Guinea Pig while flipping feeds to find the correct footage. Tape the footage with the Blank Tape in the Convenience Store to get the correct offering.

Turn in all four offerings, and the ritual will begin on the rooftop. Go there and talk to the four society members — they’ll convene at the ritual site and the final battle will begin. Defeat the final boss and you’ll be given a choice to accept or refuse.

When the Visitor offers to show you it’s true form, choose to Accept.

This is almost the best possible ending. The next ending is considered the “best” by most players.

Denial | Ending Guide

Give 4 correct offerings to Jasper on the Ground Floor before 15 days have passed. Refuse the Visitor’s offer at the very end.

This ending is earned exactly like the Truth ending — the only difference is whether you choose to accept or refuse seeing the true form of the Visitor. Choosing to deny the visitor unlocks the Denial ending. You’ll need to follow all the same steps as the ending above.

That means you need to bring Jasper all four correct (true) offerings — none of them can be wrong. If any are wrong, you’ll unlock a different ending.

Screaming Sky | Ending Guide

Give 4 correct offerings to Jasper on the Ground Floor before 15 days have passed. When the ritual begins, choose to run away instead of fighting the Exalted Four boss.

This ending is done exactly the same as the Truth and Denial endings — the only difference is instead of fighting the final boss, you choose to run away.

Open Your Eyes | Ending Guide

Give at least 1 incorrect offering and at least 1 correct offering to Jasper on the Ground Floor before 15 days have passed. This causes the ritual to fail.

To get this ending, at least one of the offerings must be correct — but you’ve given 1, 2 or 3 incorrect offerings. This causes the ritual to be flawed and it fails, but not as spectacularly as other endings.

The failed ritual still leads to a final boss fight. Defeat them to see the ending.

Failure | Ending Guide

Give 4 incorrect offerings to Jasper on the Ground Floor before 15 days have passed.

Give four wrong items to Jasper and initiate the final ritual on the rooftop. With all four wrong items, the ritual will fail instantly, and you won’t get a final boss fight. This is the fastest of the endings to earn — and the quickest to get if you want to complete Steam Achievement challenges.

XIN-AMON | Ending Guide

Give 3 correct offerings (Painting, Photo and Manuscript) and the [Guinea Pig] incorrect key item to Jasper on the Ground Floor before 15 days have passed.

You’ll need to get all the offering right except for the security footage. Give the Guinea Pig as an offering. This leads to a special Easter egg final boss called XIN-AMON. After giving the offerings, meet the astronomers on the rooftop and begin the ritual.

The ritual will go wrong, and Cinnamon the Guinea Pig will transform into XIN-AMON. Defeat the new final boss to experience this ending.

Eternity | Ending Guide

Give 3 correct offerings (Painting, Photo and Manuscript) and the [Guinea Pig] incorrect key item to Jasper on the Ground Floor before 15 days have passed. Fail to defeat the final boss.

This ending is done exactly the same way as the XIN-AMON ending. The only difference is that you need to fail the final boss fight and lose to XIN-AMON.

And that’s how to get every ending in Look Outside. There may be more added in the future, so we’ll update this guide as more is discovered about this very strange (and very silly) horror RPG.