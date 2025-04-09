Look Outside: Where To Find All Planet Discs & Solutions

To progress in Look Outside you’ll need to collect a full set of planet discs — each disc has a number associated with it, and to complete the puzzles on the Ground Floor and Basement, you’ll need to insert the correct matching discs. The puzzles get even more confusing later on, as just knowing the number of moons for each planet isn’t enough to solve puzzles. We’ll explain how to solve all the puzzles below and where to find each of the planet discs.

Some of the planet discs, like the Saturn Disc, have no known use yet. We’ll update this guide with more information as future updates add more content to Look Outside — maybe there will finally be a use for the Saturn Disc after all. Until then, here’s where to find all the discs in order.

All Planet Disc Locations

Planet Discs are key items that can be used in circular slots to unlock doors and are required to progress. You’ll need the discs to unlock the Ground Floor and many rooms in the Basement. If you want to earn the true ending, you’ll need to get (almost) all of the discs.

Earth Disc: Found on the First Floor. In the Labyrinth, go to the small room with the mouth in the wall. Feed it the Baby Rat or sacrifice your arm and it will give you the Earth Disc.

Mars Disc: Also found on the First Floor. Go to the door with the round slot and place the Earth Disc. This leads to a dark room full of rats. Dodge the Rat Freak boss enemy and reach the Mars Disc at the top. You can leave without fighting the boss.

Void Disc: Found in Apartment 31 (Third Floor) in the telescope room. This room will unlock after several days have passed. Find the disc in the locked room in the upper right. This room is available either by getting the Telescope Room Key from Jasper on the Ground Floor or turning off the light switch and entering while escaping from the Stargazer.

Negative Disc: The Negative Disc will become the Void Disc if you reach the Telescope Room in Apartment 31 with the lights off. When the lights are off, point the telescope outside then place the Negative Disc in the light on the floor.

Pluto Disc: Also found in Apartment 31 (Third Floor) in the Telescope Room. Can be found with the lights on or off.

Mercury Disc: Found in the frozen apartment on the Third Floor. This apartment also unlocks automatically after several days have passed. Seach the lower-right of the apartment to find the disc.

Venus Disc: Use the Earth and Mars Disc items to unlock the Ground Floor. Beneath the vending machine, use the Herbicide pickup to unlock the Women’s Bathroom. The Venus Disc is found inside the room full of meat.

Jupiter Disc: Located deep inside the Landlord’s Apartment on the Ground Floor. You’ll need to pay every instance of the Landlord’s Rent to reach the fourth version of the apartment — which is now a sprawling battlefield that’s like a maze. There’s a giant digger optional boss that chases you. In the labyrinth, reach the upper-right room to get this disc.

Uranus Disc: On the Ground Floor, pass the lobby with the crashed bus to reach Mutt’s Fish and Chips. The disc is found here.

Sun Disc: Found in the left room from the Ground Floor lobby, up through the doorway. The Sun Disc is located in this room with the large planet disc puzzle.

Neptune Disc: In the Basement, progress through the sewer to reach the safe room between the Parking Garage and the Fungal Infection area. Go south to the fungi area that’s all white — the Neptune Disc is in the large room with the mushrooms that block progress.

Saturn: The final disc is on the Ground Floor, through the puzzle room with the Sun Disc. Solve the puzzle to unlock the room with the Saturn Disc. It currently has no known use.

Planet Disc Puzzle Solutions

The planet discs are used to solve puzzles that block your progress — to solve these puzzles, you’ll need to find the input device that tells you what the values are for each disc. The Negative / Void discs have a negative value. Once you discover the values, the puzzles in the Basement become possible to solve.

Ground Floor Door Puzzle: The locked Ground Floor door in the stairwell has two disc slots.

Solution: Earth + Mars

Security Room Door Puzzle: In the Basement, you’ll encounter a door with four slots — two on the left and two on the right.

Solution: Pluto + Sun (Left) = Mars + Neptune (Right)

Second Security Room Puzzle: There’s another locked door inside the security room that requires a second code.

Solution: Negative / Void + Uranus

Ground Floor Puzzle: On the Ground Floor, there’s a large series of slots in a room next to a door. This can only be solved after unlocking the Parking Garage elevator and retrieving the Earth and Mars discs.

Solution: Pluto + Jupiter + Mars + Neptune + Uranus

This puzzle leads to a room with the Saturn Disc which currently has no use — so there’s no reason to solve this puzzle yet, except for completion’s sake, which we couldn’t help but do anyway.