Look Outside: How To Get Every Party Member

Don’t miss these important Party Members in Look Outside — you’ll need all the help you can get.

Party members make Look Outside so much easier. At the start of the game, you’ll be stuck playing solo without any buddies to back you up, and in this strange game, you can easily miss every single party member available to you. It’s impossible to get and keep them all, but you can collect a full party. Four characters is a lot better than one and getting to attack multiple times with your team can make seemingly impossible boss battles a lot more possible.

If you want to get your sweaty palms on a couple of extra characters to help you on your journey, here’s where to find them. We missed every single party member until the very end. Don’t make the same mistakes we did. Here’s how to make friends in Look Outside.

Party Members That Appear At Your Door

There are two types of party members in Look Outside — characters you recruit by waiting in your apartment and they’ll randomly appear at your door, or characters you’ll meet in the apartment building and require some extra steps. We’ll start by detailing all the randomly appearing characters first, then cover everyone else.

To make random characters appear at your apartment door, play video games to pass the time. Whenever you finish a session, someone will be knocking on your door. Look for the following characters for a chance to recruit them.

NOTE: When cooking in your apartment, any roommates you recruit will also take a portion of the food. This means you’ll need to cook more often — so buy ingredients at the shops whenever you can.

Dan (Creepy Guy): A random bald creepy guy that appears outside your door. He’ll ask to be your friend — agree! What’s the worst that could happen? Randomly he may appear and attempt to fight you.

Ernest (Homeless Man): A homeless man looking for food. He won’t come into your apartment at first — you’ll need to give him food three separate times before he’ll trust you.

Morton (Scrap Trader): A scrap trader. If you sell enough scrap to him, he’ll eventually agree to join you. Like other characters, he’s a random trader that appears at your apartment door. It isn’t clear how much scrap exactly you need to trade to get him to join.

Hellen (Hockey Mask): A maniac in a hockey mask. Hellen looks dangerous but she’ll join you without issue. If you have the Baby Rat in your apartment, she’ll even swap out her mask so she’s less scary.

Montgomery & Xaria (Punk Duo): A pair of punks that need a place to stay. They’ll barge in and take over your bedroom if you let them in. Like Dan, Ernest, Morton and Hellen, they will randomly appear at your door when you’re passing time in the apartment.

Sophie (Small Child): A small child. This little girl is looking for her mother Harriet. You’ll need to encounter a random visitor event with Harriet first. You can keep Sophie in your party or return her to Harriet’s apartment on the second floor. Sophie comes equipped with a slingshot.

Party Members You Have To Find

The following party members you’ll have to find for yourself. They’re found in different parts of the apartment building — and some are more secret than others. We’ll start with the most common then explain how to recruit some secret party members.

Papaineu (The Janitor): This character appears in multiple places depending on the time and can be lost forever — you can find him on the Ground Floor Men’s Bathroom if you reach the Ground Floor with 1 or 0 party members recruited. If you have party members, he’ll appear in the Ground Floor Janitor’s Closet. The Janitor’s Keyring is located in the Parking Garage, accessible through the Basement.

If he appears in the Men’s Bathroom, he’ll eventually die if you leave him without recruiting him.

Phillippe (The Moth): This character is automatically encountered in the Basement floor when exploring the fungal colony south of the safe area with the friendly monsters. He will attack you if you reach the end or leave, but it is possible to recruit him permanently.

If you return to the entrance with Phillippe without touching any spores, he’ll try to reveal his true form and attack. While fighting, choose the following dialogue options. If you do, you’ll snap Phillippe back and he’ll join you.

“The fungus got into your brain…?”

“Don’t worry Phillippe. I’ll save you!”

“Don’t worry Phil. I don’t believe his lies.”

“You’re my only friend, Phillippe. I’ll find a way.”

Leigh (The Grinning Vendor): On Floor 2, you’ll encounter a giant grinning monster that chases you down the hallway. If you stock up on Molotov Cocktails and other throwables, it is possible to defeat the grinning monster instead of running away. Fighting the monster gives you access to the locked room near Eugene’s Shop.

Through the boarded-up door, you’ll find Leigh . She’s a creepy smiling vendor that will buy and sell from you. If you talk to her, she’ll agree to join your party.

. She’s a creepy smiling vendor that will buy and sell from you. If you talk to her, she’ll agree to join your party. If she joins you, she’ll close shop permanently. Her most useful feature as a vendor is that she’ll buy stuff from you — so you can sell junk for cash without having to wait for a random visitor at your apartment.

Joel (The Teeth Child): Joel is located in a room that unlocks after a day has passed on the third floor. It is directly across from your apartment. This apartment is full of disgusting family members that have been infected with teeth. Collect the [Teddy Bear] and talk to Joel in the kid’s bedroom. He’s the teeth monster that’s playing with toys.

To recruit Joel, make sure to say, “I’m your neighbor.” when talking to Joel for the first time.

When the battle begins, use the [ Teddy Bear ] key item. This will end the battle and reward you with the Doorknob key item so you can explore the rest of the apartment.

] key item. This will end the battle and reward you with the key item so you can explore the rest of the apartment. Defeat Madison (the mom) and talk to Joel again. Avoid the giant Teeth monster (that appears from the darkness) and select these options when speaking with Joel.

(the mom) and talk to Joel again. Avoid the giant Teeth monster (that appears from the darkness) and select these options when speaking with Joel. “You can’t stay here…”

“You can come with me.”

Bart (The Baby Rat): The Baby Rat is found in the Floor 1 apartment in the labyrinth with the crying baby sounds. Collect the Baby Rat from the crib — normally, you’ll use the baby rat and feed it to the wall mouth to get one of the planet discs.

When talking to the wall mouth, you can refuse to feed it the Baby Rat. Instead, you can choose to sacrifice an arm. If you do this, you’ll lose the ability to use two-handed weapons permanently.

Next, you’ll take the Baby Rat to your apartment. Take care of it long enough and it will grow up — and join your party!

Roaches (The Cockroach Man): As you explore the apartment building, if you touch cockroaches they’ll jump into your inventory. You can interact with them in your inventory to let them go or kill them, but if you take them to your apartment they’ll automatically escape.

To make the cockroaches happy, cook food and leave it out on the counter for them. Do this enough, and a man-shaped cockroach will appear in your bathroom and join your party.

And that’s all the party members you can get in Look Outside! There is a total of 12, and many are totally randomized so you might never see them on a normal run. If you know what you’re doing, you can collect a pretty big group in your apartment. Try not to recruit too many!