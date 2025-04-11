Pokémon Go: Sparring Partners Raid Day Schedule and Bonuses

Get ready to flex those muscles with the Pokémon Go Sparring Partners Raid Day. The event which has a focus on fighting-type Pokémon will offer a range of bonuses and show-stopping Mega Raids.

Mark your calendars, as the Sparring Partners Raid Day takes place on April 13, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time.

Square up during the Pokémon Go Sparring Partners Raid Day

Featured Pokémon

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in Mega Raids, all of which have the chance to spawn as a Shiny.

Mega Heracross

The following Pokémon will be found more frequently in raids:

Hariyama

Scraggy

Attack Availability Updates

Starting with this event and continuing afterwards, the featured Pokémon will be able to learn the Charged Attack Upper Hand.

Upper Hand

Trainer Battles: 70 power and a chance to lower the opposing Pokémon’s Defense by one stage

Gyms and Raids: 50 power

Event Bonuses

Remote Raid Pass limit will increase to 20 from Saturday, April 12, at 5pm to Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 8pm PDT

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six)

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Heracross, Hariyama, and Scraggy from Raids

Event Ticket

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you can buy a ticket that grants the following bonuses.

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2x Stardust from Raid Battles

Don’t forget, there is an option to gift Paid Timed Research tickets to any of your Pokémon Go friends that you have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.

Timed Research

A free Timed Research opportunity will be available during the event, offering more rewards and bonuses.

10,000 Stardust

1,000 additional Stardust for completing a Raid Battle (for a total of 2,000 Stardust, or 3,000 Stardust with the event ticket)

The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before they expire on April 13, 2025, at 5pm local time.

Sparring Partners Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box

The Sparring Partners Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box will be available via the Web Store for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) and includes an event ticket and a bonus Premium Battle Pass.