Pokémon Go: Fuzzy Buddy Research Day Schedule and Bonuses

Already, the Might and Mastery season has seen an abundance of events that allow Trainers to level up their game. The Fuzzy Buddy Research Day brings another themed line up to Pokémon Go for those looking to make valuable Pokédex additions.

Fuzzy Buddy Research Day will take place on March, 29, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time. Expect many chances to come across cuddly creatures during this event, especially if you purchase a Timed Research ticket.

Hit the road with the Pokémon Go Fuzzy Buddy Research Day

Featured Pokémon

Event-themed Field Research tasks will award encounters with featured Pokémon, all of which have an increased chance to appear as a Shiny.

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, all of which can spawn as a Shiny.

Paid Timed Research

For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to participate in event-exclusive Timed Research.

This Timed Research will challenge you to complete Field Research tasks to encounter more of your choice of the featured Pokémon. After completing your first Timed Research task, you can select another of the featured Pokémon for a second Timed Research opportunity.

As a reminder, the Pokémon you can encounter here are:

Pokémon that appear as a result of completing this Timed Research will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that can be encountered through Field Research during the event.

Keep in mind that Timed Research does expire, so its tasks must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before March 29, 2025, at 5pm local time.

Don’t forget, there will be an option to gift Paid Timed Research tickets to any of your Pokémon Go friends that you have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.

Apart from the Fuzzy Buddy Research Day, there are a whole host of other limited-time celebrations to look forward to in the not-so distant future. The Mega Absol Raid Day will put even your most powerful Pokémon to the test, while the March Community Day Classic will see Totodile appear more frequently in the wild.