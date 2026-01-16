Pokemon Go: How to Unlock and Level up Max Moves

While walking around in Pokemon Go, you may have noticed and even participated in Dynamax raids located in Power Spots, purple structures sprinkled in the overworld, topped with the dynamax symbol. Pokemon caught at these spots have a few special tricks up their sleeves. Max Moves. These moves are essential in Dynamax raids, as once a pokemon has dynamaxed, they will have 3 times they can use a move in the dynamax state. There are 3 distinct types of Max Moves- Max Strike, Max Guard, and Max Spirit.. Each of these types of moves have 3 different levels to them. There are research tasks related to unlocking and leveling these moves, so knowing the difference can be important. Here’s how to unlock and level up these moves.

How do I Unlock Max Moves?

Below is a step-by-step guide on unlocking Max Moves.

Open up the Pokemon Go app.

Press the pokeball button at the bottom of the screen and select Pokemon to bring up your pokemon collection.

to bring up your pokemon collection. Scroll down for the Dynamax pokemon you want, this specific type will have a dynamax symbol in the corner of the pokemon’s picture.

pokemon you want, this specific type will have a dynamax symbol in the corner of the pokemon’s picture. After choosing the pokemon, scroll down again to the selection labeled Max Moves.

Here is where the three different types of max moves are located. From here, choose a move that has LOCKED underneath the emblem. From here, the amount of Max Particles(MP) and Candy will differ from one pokemon to another, but having 50 is the bare minimum for a lot of ones I’ve seen personally. If you have enough, down at the bottom, the TRAIN button will be green and you can proceed with unlocking the move to Level 1.

How do I Level up Max Moves?

Leveling up Max Moves is not much different than unlocking them. Below is a similar step-by-step guide to leveling up a Max Move.

Once here, you will choose a move that is already unlocked. Unlocked moves you can upgrade will have either LEVEL 1, or LEVEL 2 underneath the emblem. Similar to unlocking, the amount of Max Particles(MP) and Candy needed to level up will differ from one pokemon to another, despite the CP of the chosen companion. You are able, if you have enough of both, to skip a level and advance to the next one instead.

Bonus Tip

If you want to find a Dynamax pokemon easier, you can use the search feature when you open your pokemon collection. To do this, click the bar at the top that has a magnifying glass inside it, on the left. This will bring up a list of different categories you can choose to narrow down the field of pokemon. In this list is a Dynamax option. If you don’t see the option on the list, check the top right underneath the search bar for a small See More text. Clicking it will expand the category list, where the Dynamax option will be made available. Select the Dynamax option and your pokemon list will be narrowed down to show only ones of that type. What’s nice about this feature is that the app will save searches. So when you need to use it again, the Dynamax search will be at the top along after clicking the search bar with whatever other categories you have recently searched for, making it quicker to select.

There we go! Be sure to look at the text underneath the symbol to make sure you are choosing to level up a move or to unlock it. Otherwise, have fun and “be the very best, like no one ever was”!!!