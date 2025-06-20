Pokémon Go: Ancients Recovered GO Pass Schedule and Bonuses

Whether you’re progressing through the free track or Deluxe version of the GO Pass, there are a whole host of rewards to earn during Pokémon Go Ancients Recovered.

From June 23, at 10am, to June 29, at 6pm local time, the GO Pass and the GO Pass Deluxe for Ancients Recovered will be available.

A new way to play

Featured Pokémon and rewards

Complete Pass Tasks to rank up your GO Pass: Ancients Recovered to earn the following rewards:

Random encounter with a Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Regieleki, or Regidrago that has a Special Background.

Encounters with dapper Pikachu with red, blue, or yellow accents and other event-themed Pokémon.

Stardust

XP

Poké Balls

Candy

And even more goodies

Trainers who upgrade to the GO Pass Deluxe can also earn the following rewards:

A Gold Bottle Cap, which can be used to max any Pokémon’s stats.

Zacian Mask avatar item

Zamazenta Mask avatar item

Premium items, such as Incense, a Lucky Egg, an Incubator, Lure Modules, and more.

Candy XL

And even more goodies

Major Milestone Bonuses

When you upgrade to GO Pass Deluxe: Ancients Recovered, the following bonus will be unlocked:

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator between the start of the GO Pass: Ancients Recovered period and the end of Pokémon Go Fest 2025: Global.

Reach Major Milestones on your GO Pass Deluxe: Ancients Recovered to unlock even more bonuses:

Rank 10

One additional Raid Pass per day from spinning Gym Photo Discs. (Trainers who have unlocked this bonus and also have a Pokémon Go Fest: Global ticket will receive up to 10 Raid Passes per day from spinning Gym Photo Discs.)

Rank 20

2x Candy from hatching Eggs.

Rank 30

One additional Candy XL awarded to Trainers level 31 and up for completing 5-star and higher Raid Battles.

Rank 40

2x Stardust from hatching Eggs.

Rank 50

Three additional Candy awarded for completing 5-star and higher Raid Battles.

Rank 60

2x XP from hatching Eggs.

Rank 70

5,000 additional XP from completing Raid Battles.

Hyper Training

Hyper Training is a new way for Trainers to increase a Pokémon’s stats in terms of HP, Attack, and Defense. By completing GO Pass Deluxe: Ancients Recovered, Trainers will be able to earn a Gold Bottle Cap, used to start Hyper Training.

Gold Bottle Caps

The Gold Bottle Cap is a one-time use item that you can earn by completing GO Pass Deluxe: Ancients Recovered. Use it to start Hyper Training with one of your Pokémon that is a Good Buddy or higher. When selecting a trainee, you will be able to choose which stats you would like to train.

Keep in mind that the Gold Bottle Cap will expire on July 6, 2025, at 11:59pm local time.

Training Tasks

To train a Pokémon you have assigned a Gold Bottle Cap to, complete various tasks themed to the stats you plan to raise: