Pokémon Go – Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales Schedule and Bonuses

More debuts from the Kalos region.

Following on from the Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration is the Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales event. This guide has all the details you need to know about the upcoming event ahead of time.

Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales takes place on July 22, at 10am to July 27, 2025, at 8pm local time. Expect multiple Pokémon debuts, event bonuses, a new addition to Go Battle League, and more.

Sharpen up your Pokédex

Pokémon Debuts

Creatures first discovered in the Kalos region will make their Pokémon Go debuts:

  • Honedge
  • Doublade
  • Aegislash

Use 25 Honedge Candy to evolve Honedge into Doublade and 100 Honedge Candy to evolve Doublade into Aegislash.

Event Bonuses

  • 4x XP for catching Pokémon
  • 4x Stardust for catching Pokémon
  • Increased chance to encounter Shiny Bagon and Shiny Beldum
  • Increased chance to encounter Shiny Unown U in Raids

GO Battle League

During the event, Honedge will appear in both GO Battle League reward tracks starting at Rank 6. After the event, Honedge will continue to show up in both GO Battle League reward tracks starting at Rank 16. It will appear more frequently in the premium track.

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will be in the wild more frequently, all of which have the chance to spawn as a Shiny:

  • Magnemite
  • Dratini
  • Aron
  • Bagon
  • Beldum
  • Ferroseed
  • Noibat
  • Rookidee

Some Trainers may even encounter:

  • Axew
  • Goomy

Raids

The Pokémon that will appear in Raids are:

One-Star Raids

  • Unown U (may be Shiny)
  • Gible (may be Shiny)
  • Klink (may be Shiny)
  • Deino (may be Shiny)
  • Honedge

Three-Star Raids

  • Skarmory (may be Shiny)
  • Bisharp
  • Dragalge
  • Turtonator (may be Shiny)

Field Research Tasks

Complete relevant tasks to earn XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Collection Challenges

Complete Collection Challenges to receive XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Before the Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales event is a Hisuian Lilligant Raid Day and a Water Festival, which will bring even more Pokémon debuts for Trainers to catch and a range of unique bonuses.

