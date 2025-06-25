Pokémon Go: July Community Day Classic Schedule and Bonuses

Fan-favorite creature, Eevee, will be featured for the July Community Day Classic in Pokémon Go.

The event will take place on July 5 and July 6, 2025 from 2pm to 5pm local time. Apart from greater encounters with Eevee, you will be able to take advantage of its various evolutions and make use of a variety of bonuses.

More Pokémon guides

Pokémon Go: What is Hyper Training? | Answered | Pokémon Go: Ancients Recovered GO Pass Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: GO Pass June Rewards and Milestones | Pokémon Go: Eggs-pedition Access June Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: How to get Max Mushrooms and Their Function | Pokémon Go: All Devices That Will Lose Support With Upcoming Update | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokémon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + |

A busy weekend ahead

Featured Pokémon

Eevee will appear more frequently in the wild (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny.)

Featured Attack

Evolve Eevee into any of its evolutions between the beginning of the event and Saturday, July 12, at 10:00 p.m. local time, and that Pokémon will know a featured attack:

Eevee caught or hatched during this time will know the Charged Attack Last Resort.

caught or hatched during this time will know the Charged Attack Last Resort. Vaporeon will know the Charged Attack Scald.

will know the Charged Attack Scald. Jolteon will know the Charged Attack Zap Cannon.

will know the Charged Attack Zap Cannon. Flareon will know the Charged Attack Superpower.

will know the Charged Attack Superpower. Espeon will know the Charged Attack Shadow Ball.

will know the Charged Attack Shadow Ball. Umbreon will know the Charged Attack Psychic.

will know the Charged Attack Psychic. Leafeon will know the Fast Attack Bullet Seed.

will know the Fast Attack Bullet Seed. Glaceon will know the Charged Attack Water Pulse.

will know the Charged Attack Water Pulse. Sylveon will know the Charged Attack Psyshock.

Community Day Classic Special Research

For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) access the Eevee Community Day Classic–exclusive Special Research. Complete this research to earn rewards such as:

One Premium Battle Pass.

One Rare Candy XL.

Additional encounters with Eevee and its evolutions.

Three encounters with Eevee that have a Delightful Days Special Background.

Community Day Special Background Timed Research

Trainers that log in on both days during the July Community Day Classic will receive Timed Research that awards an encounter with an Eevee that has a Delightful Days–themed Special Background. You’ll even have an increased chance to encounter Shiny Eevee when you complete these research tasks.

The tasks associated with this Timed Research last for a week following the event. Be sure to complete and claim the rewards before July 12, 2025, at 10pm local time.

Event Bonuses

Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Eevee into Espeon after exploring 1 km with Eevee as your buddy (lasting until July 12, 2025, at 10pm local time.)

Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Eevee into Umbreon after exploring 1 km with Eevee as your buddy (lasting until July 12, 2025, at 10pm local time.)

Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Eevee into Sylveon after earning seven hearts with Eevee as your buddy (lasting until July 12, 2025, at 10pm local time.)

Eevee will appear more frequently in the wild. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny.

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during the Community Day Classic event for a surprise.

Field Research

Catch Eevee to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, additional encounters with Eevee, and more.

If you explore with your community and have luck on your side, you may even find Field Research that leads to encounters with Eevee that have Delightful Days–themed Special Backgrounds.