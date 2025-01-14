Pokémon Go: Steeled Resolve Event Schedule and Bonuses

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
From the return of Fashion Week to a Community Day Classic, there’s a lot of content for Pokémon Go fans to sink their teeth into. However, Steeled Resolve is set to be the biggest Pokémon Go event of the year, so far.
The Steeled Resolve event will begin on January 21, at 10am to January 26, 2025, at 8pm local time. During this period, there will also be a Go Battle Week that will put your skills to the test.
Pokémon Go Steeled Resolve rewards
Pokémon Debuts
- Rookidee
- Corvisquire
- Corviknight
Use 25 Rookidee Candy to evolve Rookidee into Corvisquire and 100 Rookidee Candy to evolve Corvisquire into Corviknight.
Dual Destiny Special Research
Complete free Special Research to earn various rewards including:
- 2 Fast TMs
- Charged TMs
- A Lucky Egg
Event Bonuses
- Use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration
- Magnetic Lure Modules will attract different Pokémon during the event, such as Onix, Beldum, Shieldon, and Rookidee
Wild Encounters
The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, all of which have the chance to be Shiny (excluding Carbink.)
- Clefairy
- Machop
- Totodile
- Marill
- Hoppip
- Paldean Wooper
- Shieldon
- Bunnelby
- Carbink
- Mareanie
Raids
The Pokémon you can expect to find in Raids are:
One-Star Raids
- Lickitung
- Skorupi
- Pancham
- Amaura
Five-Star Raids
- Deoxys (Attack Forme) until January 24 at 10am
- Deoxys (Defense Forme) until January 24 at 10am
- Dialga beginning January 24 at 10am
Mega Raids
- Mega Gallade until January 24 at 10am
- Mega Medicham beginning January 24 at 10am
Lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny version of all the featured Pokémon in Raids.
Eggs
The Pokémon that will hatch from 2 km Eggs are:
- Shieldon
- Carbink
- Mareanie
- Rookidee
Field Research Tasks
Complete event-themed Field Research to earn:
- Poké Balls
- Revives
- Super Potions
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon
Featured Attacks
Certain Pokémon evolved during the event will learn a featured attack:
Machamp
- Evolve Machoke during the event to get a Machamp that knows the Fast Attack Karate Chop
Feraligatr
- Evolve Croconaw during the event to get a Feraligatr that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon
Quagsire
- Evolve Wooper during the event to get a Quagsire that knows the Charged Attack Aqua Tail
Lickilicky
- Evolve Lickitung during the event to get a Lickilicky that knows the Charged Attack Body Slam
Corviknight
- Evolve Corvisquire (Rookidee’s Evolution) during the event to get a Corviknight that knows the Charged Attack Iron Head
Clodsire
- Evolve Paldean Wooper during the event to get a Clodsire that knows the Charged Attack Megahorn
Paid Timed Research
For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) gain access to event-exclusive Timed Research. Purchasing this ticket will also grant:
- 2x Hatch Stardust
Timed Research rewards include:
- 5,000 XP
- 20,000 Stardust
- One Elite Charged TM
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Galarian Weezing, Azumarill, Diggersby, Clodsire, and more
Go Battle Week: Dual Destiny
This segment kicks off on January 21, at 12am to January 26, 2025, at 11:59pm local time.
Bonuses
The bonuses tied to this particular questline are:
- 4x Stardust from win rewards (This does not include end-of-set rewards)
- The maximum number of sets you can play per day will increase from five to 20—for a total of 100 battles—from 12am to 11:59pm local time
- Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include shoes for your avatar inspired by Grimsley
- Pokémon encountered via Go Battle League rewards will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP
Active Leagues
The leagues will begin and end at 1pm on the following dates:
January 14 – January 21
- Master League
Color Cup: Great League Edition
January 21 – January 28
- Great League
- Ultra League
- Master League
Whether you’re hunting new Pokémon or learning featured attacks, Trainers have an action-packed week to look forward to!
