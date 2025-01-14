Pokémon Go: Steeled Resolve Event Schedule and Bonuses

From the return of Fashion Week to a Community Day Classic, there’s a lot of content for Pokémon Go fans to sink their teeth into. However, Steeled Resolve is set to be the biggest Pokémon Go event of the year, so far.

The Steeled Resolve event will begin on January 21, at 10am to January 26, 2025, at 8pm local time. During this period, there will also be a Go Battle Week that will put your skills to the test.

Pokémon Go Steeled Resolve rewards

Pokémon Debuts

Rookidee

Corvisquire

Corviknight

Use 25 Rookidee Candy to evolve Rookidee into Corvisquire and 100 Rookidee Candy to evolve Corvisquire into Corviknight.

Dual Destiny Special Research

Complete free Special Research to earn various rewards including:

2 Fast TMs

Charged TMs

A Lucky Egg

Event Bonuses

Use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration

Magnetic Lure Modules will attract different Pokémon during the event, such as Onix, Beldum, Shieldon, and Rookidee

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, all of which have the chance to be Shiny (excluding Carbink.)

Clefairy

Machop

Totodile

Marill

Hoppip

Paldean Wooper

Shieldon

Bunnelby

Carbink

Mareanie

Raids

The Pokémon you can expect to find in Raids are:

One-Star Raids

Lickitung

Skorupi

Pancham

Amaura

Five-Star Raids

Deoxys (Attack Forme) until January 24 at 10am

Deoxys (Defense Forme) until January 24 at 10am

Dialga beginning January 24 at 10am

Mega Raids

Mega Gallade until January 24 at 10am

Mega Medicham beginning January 24 at 10am

Lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny version of all the featured Pokémon in Raids.

Eggs

The Pokémon that will hatch from 2 km Eggs are:

Shieldon

Carbink

Mareanie

Rookidee

Field Research Tasks

Complete event-themed Field Research to earn:

Poké Balls

Revives

Super Potions

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Featured Attacks

Certain Pokémon evolved during the event will learn a featured attack:

Machamp

Evolve Machoke during the event to get a Machamp that knows the Fast Attack Karate Chop

Feraligatr

Evolve Croconaw during the event to get a Feraligatr that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon

Quagsire

Evolve Wooper during the event to get a Quagsire that knows the Charged Attack Aqua Tail

Lickilicky

Evolve Lickitung during the event to get a Lickilicky that knows the Charged Attack Body Slam

Corviknight

Evolve Corvisquire (Rookidee’s Evolution) during the event to get a Corviknight that knows the Charged Attack Iron Head

Clodsire

Evolve Paldean Wooper during the event to get a Clodsire that knows the Charged Attack Megahorn

Paid Timed Research

For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) gain access to event-exclusive Timed Research. Purchasing this ticket will also grant:

2x Hatch Stardust

Timed Research rewards include:

5,000 XP

20,000 Stardust

One Elite Charged TM

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Galarian Weezing, Azumarill, Diggersby, Clodsire, and more

Go Battle Week: Dual Destiny

This segment kicks off on January 21, at 12am to January 26, 2025, at 11:59pm local time.

Bonuses

The bonuses tied to this particular questline are:

4x Stardust from win rewards (This does not include end-of-set rewards)

The maximum number of sets you can play per day will increase from five to 20—for a total of 100 battles—from 12am to 11:59pm local time

Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include shoes for your avatar inspired by Grimsley

Pokémon encountered via Go Battle League rewards will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP

Active Leagues

The leagues will begin and end at 1pm on the following dates:

January 14 – January 21

Master League

Color Cup: Great League Edition

January 21 – January 28

Great League

Ultra League

Master League

Whether you’re hunting new Pokémon or learning featured attacks, Trainers have an action-packed week to look forward to!

