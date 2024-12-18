Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Pokémon Go: Charged Embers Hatch Day Schedule and Bonuses

by

Expect to see Elekid and Magby on your travels.

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]

Do you want to fill your Pokédex with Elekid and Magby? Then you’re in luck as the focus of the upcoming Pokémon Go Hatch Day will do just that. Lucky Trainers may even come across Shiny versions, while earning a range of other rewards along the way.

There are two parts to this event, a Charged Embers Hatch Day and an Extended Bonus. The Charged Embers Hatch Day Extended Bonus will take place on December 27, at 10am and end on December 29, 2024, at 5pm local time. As for the Embers Hatch Day the focus will be on December 29, 2024, from 2pm to 5pm local time.

More Pokémon guides

Pokémon Go: Holiday Part 2 Event Schedule, Debuts, and More | Pokémon Go: Holiday Part 1 Event Schedule, Debuts, and More | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokemon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + | Pokemon Go: How to get Gogoat and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Skiddo and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Detective Pikachu and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Dragalge and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get a Galarian Weezing and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Zygarde Cells | Pokemon Go: How to get Wooloo and Can it be Shiny? |

Pokémon Go Charged Embers Hatch Day rewards

Event Bonuses

  • 2x Candy from hatching Eggs
  • Increased chance of hatching Shiny Elekid and Shiny Magby
  • Increased chance of receiving 2 km Eggs from spinning PokéStops
  • 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during this time

Featured Pokémon

  • Elekid and Magby will hatch more frequently from 2 km Eggs
  • Increased chance of hatching Shiny Elekid and Shiny Magby

Timed Research

  • Free event-exclusive Timed Research will be available to complete and will award a Super Incubator and XP 

Paid Timed Research

For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Purchasing a ticket will grant the following bonus during Charged Embers Hatch Day:

  • 2x Hatch Stardust

This Timed Research will challenge you to hatch an Egg and walk 2 km to earn:

  • One Star Piece
  • One Super Incubator
  • 2,500 XP

Pokémon Go Charged Embers Hatch Day Extended Bonus rewards

Event Bonuses

  • 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during this time

Field Research Tasks

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available when you spin Photo Discs at PokéStops and will see you earn:

  • Stardust
  • XP

It’s a busy festive period in Pokémon Go, with a New Year event coming up and Holiday events currently underway. The Hatch Day is another opportunity to get your hands on valuable rewards in the Dual Destiny season.

Recent Videos

10 Microtransactions in Video Games That BAFFLED Us

10 Microtransactions in Video Games That BAFFLED Us
10 Games That SUCKED in 2024

10 Games That SUCKED in 2024
10 Copycat Games That WERE ACTUALLY BETTER

10 Copycat Games That WERE ACTUALLY BETTER
10 Easter Eggs of 2024 That SHOCKED US

10 Easter Eggs of 2024 That SHOCKED US
20 Shameless Copycat Games NOBODY ASKED FOR

20 Shameless Copycat Games NOBODY ASKED FOR
BEST GAME AWARDS MOMENTS, CYBERPUNK 2077 BIG CHANGES & MORE

BEST GAME AWARDS MOMENTS, CYBERPUNK 2077 BIG CHANGES & MORE
20 Brand New Games ANNOUNCED At Game Awards 2024

20 Brand New Games ANNOUNCED At Game Awards 2024
20 Best Christmas Gifts For Gamers [2024]

20 Best Christmas Gifts For Gamers [2024]
Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered - Before You Buy

Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , ,