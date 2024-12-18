Pokémon Go: Charged Embers Hatch Day Schedule and Bonuses

Expect to see Elekid and Magby on your travels.

Do you want to fill your Pokédex with Elekid and Magby? Then you’re in luck as the focus of the upcoming Pokémon Go Hatch Day will do just that. Lucky Trainers may even come across Shiny versions, while earning a range of other rewards along the way.

There are two parts to this event, a Charged Embers Hatch Day and an Extended Bonus. The Charged Embers Hatch Day Extended Bonus will take place on December 27, at 10am and end on December 29, 2024, at 5pm local time. As for the Embers Hatch Day the focus will be on December 29, 2024, from 2pm to 5pm local time.

Pokémon Go Charged Embers Hatch Day rewards

Event Bonuses

2x Candy from hatching Eggs

Increased chance of hatching Shiny Elekid and Shiny Magby

Increased chance of receiving 2 km Eggs from spinning PokéStops

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during this time

Featured Pokémon

Elekid and Magby will hatch more frequently from 2 km Eggs

Increased chance of hatching Shiny Elekid and Shiny Magby

Timed Research

Free event-exclusive Timed Research will be available to complete and will award a Super Incubator and XP

Paid Timed Research

For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Purchasing a ticket will grant the following bonus during Charged Embers Hatch Day:

2x Hatch Stardust

This Timed Research will challenge you to hatch an Egg and walk 2 km to earn:

One Star Piece

One Super Incubator

2,500 XP

Pokémon Go Charged Embers Hatch Day Extended Bonus rewards

Event Bonuses

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during this time

Field Research Tasks

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available when you spin Photo Discs at PokéStops and will see you earn:

Stardust

XP

It’s a busy festive period in Pokémon Go, with a New Year event coming up and Holiday events currently underway. The Hatch Day is another opportunity to get your hands on valuable rewards in the Dual Destiny season.