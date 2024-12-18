Pokémon Go: Charged Embers Hatch Day Schedule and Bonuses

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Do you want to fill your Pokédex with Elekid and Magby? Then you’re in luck as the focus of the upcoming Pokémon Go Hatch Day will do just that. Lucky Trainers may even come across Shiny versions, while earning a range of other rewards along the way.
There are two parts to this event, a Charged Embers Hatch Day and an Extended Bonus. The Charged Embers Hatch Day Extended Bonus will take place on December 27, at 10am and end on December 29, 2024, at 5pm local time. As for the Embers Hatch Day the focus will be on December 29, 2024, from 2pm to 5pm local time.

Pokémon Go Charged Embers Hatch Day rewards
Event Bonuses
- 2x Candy from hatching Eggs
- Increased chance of hatching Shiny Elekid and Shiny Magby
- Increased chance of receiving 2 km Eggs from spinning PokéStops
- 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during this time
Featured Pokémon
- Elekid and Magby will hatch more frequently from 2 km Eggs
- Increased chance of hatching Shiny Elekid and Shiny Magby
Timed Research
- Free event-exclusive Timed Research will be available to complete and will award a Super Incubator and XP
Paid Timed Research
For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Purchasing a ticket will grant the following bonus during Charged Embers Hatch Day:
- 2x Hatch Stardust
This Timed Research will challenge you to hatch an Egg and walk 2 km to earn:
- One Star Piece
- One Super Incubator
- 2,500 XP
Pokémon Go Charged Embers Hatch Day Extended Bonus rewards
Event Bonuses
- 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during this time
Field Research Tasks
Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available when you spin Photo Discs at PokéStops and will see you earn:
- Stardust
- XP
It’s a busy festive period in Pokémon Go, with a New Year event coming up and Holiday events currently underway. The Hatch Day is another opportunity to get your hands on valuable rewards in the Dual Destiny season.