Pokemon Go: How to get Wooloo and Can it be Shiny?

In celebration of the release of the brand new Pokemon GO Plus+ device and the upcoming game Pokemon Sleep, a special event in Pokemon GO called Catching Some Z’s went live. This put a lot of Pokemon new under the spotlight, with one of them being Wooloo. The event has now come to an end, but if you missed out on adding Wooloo to your collection, there’s still a chance for you to catch them.

There are a range of Pokemon to collect in Pokemon Go and as the name suggests, Wooloo resembles a sheep. Shiny Pokemon are some of the most highly sought after, so we also have all the details on whether or not a Shiny Wooloo is currently available.

How to get Wooloo in Pokemon Go

Wooloo can be found in the wild, but this is usually during special events such as Special Research or Spotlight Hours. Recently, Niantic increased the spawn rate of Wooloo during the aforementioned Catching Some Z’s event which went live earlier this month.

That’s not all, if you’re a Go Battle League player, you have the chance to come across a Wooloo at level 16 or higher.

After successfully catching a Wooloo, you’ll need to collect 50 Wooloo Candy in order to evolve it into a Dubwool. To get your hands on more Wooloo Candy, try using Pinap Berries during your encounters.

Can you get a Shiny version of Wooloo in Pokemon Go?

In the main Pokemon series, there is a Shiny Wooloo available, but at the time of writing, there isn’t a Shiny version of Wooloo in Pokemon Go. Although Wooloo was officially released into the mobile game back in 2021, there is no word on when a Shiny Wooloo could be released.

That’s all you need to know about how to hunt down a Wooloo in Pokemon Go. We’ll keep you updated if Niantic announce the release of a Shiny version, so make sure to stay tuned for the latest updates!