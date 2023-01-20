Pokemon Go: Choose Your Path | Lucky Wishes Research

Are you confused about why the path to choose in Pokemon Go Lucky Wishes Research? Well, you are in luck because today we will be telling you all we know about picking the best path for yourself and your Pokemon Go needs. This mobile game has been a fan favorite for a while and we plan to continue keeping you updated on everything we can. Let’s go ahead and get into the guide.

More Pokémon Go Guides:

First, Here Is Some Information

Many people will go ahead and tell you that the Hatching Eggs path is the best one for players to pick. It will give you a bonus of 1/2 Egg hatch distance as well as an Incubator to hatch the Eggs…this is very beneficial for players. However, the other two paths, Daily Adventure Incense and Collecting Stardust can also be other good options. For example, if you want to catch Pokemon, including the super-rare ones like Galarian versions of Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos…the Daily Adventure Incense Path would be a good fit for you. But if you’d like to power up Pokemon for the GO Battle League, then you might want to select the Collecting Stardust Path.

There are many rewards you can get some each level of the Luck Wishes Research event.

Something to note, if you have picked to go with the Hatching Eggs path, you will want to download/install the Pokemon GO Egg Hatching Widget, which will help you keep track of your progress.

Here Is All Of The Pokemon GO Lucky Wishes Path Bonuses

Whichever path you choose in the Pokemon GO Lucky Wishes Research will give you a bonus, which will last until the Lunar New Year event ends on January 23, 2023. These are the examples for each path below.

Hatching Eggs 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in an Incubator

Daily Adventure Incense Duration Additional 15 minutes of Daily Adventure Incense use

Collecting Stardust 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon



Now hopefully it will be easier for you to choose the path you want to pick during the event!