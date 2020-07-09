Pokémon GO: How To Catch Ditto | All Species That Can Be A Ditto List

Ditto is one of the trickiest Pokémon to capture in Pokémon GO for one simple reason — it disguises itself as other Pokémon! The Pokémon it disguises itself as changes periodically, so getting this little purple blob is going to be very aggravating. While you can’t breed with Ditto like in the main games, making it one of the most useful Pokémon around, you’ll still need Ditto to complete certain Special Research tasks in Pokémon GO. If you’re struggling to get your own Ditto, here’s a few tips.

Ditto is the Copy Ability Pokémon — it can copy the moves of other Pokemon, but it doesn’t copy their HP. That means they’re not really the best fit for battle, and Ditto tend to be pretty weak in general. Still, who doesn’t want one of these guys in their roster? If you’re really lucky and capturing everything you see, you’re bound to eventually catch a Ditto, but we’re going to simplify that for you. Here’s all the species you need to catch to (hopefully) get a Ditto.

How To Catch A Ditto In Pokémon GO

You’ll never encounter a wild Ditto in Pokémon GO — Ditto will always be disguised as a different Pokémon species. You won’t know you’ve caught a Ditto until after throwing your Pokeball. After a moment, you’ll see a “Wait…” message pop-up, and Ditto will reveal itself.

Ditto disguises itself, but it limits itself to only a dozen or so species at a time. These species change periodically, but here’s the most up-to-date list of Ditto species available now.

Ditto Will Disguise Itself As These Pokémon [ 7/9/20 ] Bidoof Foongus Gulpin Hoothoot Hoppip Ledyba Numel Paras Remoraid Spinarak Whismur

Focus on capturing these Pokémon specifically if you’re hunting a Ditto. Be aware that Ditto are more difficult to catch than many of these Pokémon, so if you’re having trouble with Pokémon throws on typically easy-to-get Pokemon, you may have found yourself a Ditto.

It helps to connect to Discord channels, Facebook groups, or other fan meet-ups online for your local area. If one player in your area catches a Ditto, they can alert everyone — the Dittos in a local area will always disguise themselves as the same Pokémon species.

And that’s really it! The only way to catch a Ditto is to catch the Pokémon listed above. Those are the Pokémon Ditto is disguised as, and this Pokémon is pretty rare already. Goodluck out there, trainers!