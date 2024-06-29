MW3 and Warzone: All Retro Warfare Event Rewards

MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded has introduced a new playlist modifier in the form of Bit Party. In the pixelated world of Bitvela (Favela variant) your Operator jumps higher and your head gets larger as you achieve eliminations and play the objective. To get into the true spirit of this arcade-type mode, you can fully kit out your profile in this aesthetic by unlocking free Retro Warfare rewards by playing MW3 and Warzone.

In total, there are 18 rewards available, with the most sought after being a Bruen MK9 weapon blueprint.

Retro Warfare rewards

Here are all the items up for grabs and how much XP you need to pick up each one.

“Disc Data” Weapon Sticker – 10,000 XP

10,000 XP “Retro Warfare” Large Decal – 20,500 XP

20,500 XP 30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token – 37,200 XP

37,200 XP “Stage Select” Calling Card – 55,000 XP

55,000 XP “Player Select Large Decal” – 78,000 XP

78,000 XP “Player 1” Emblem – 105,000 XP

105,000 XP 45 Minute Double Battle Pass XP Token – 140,000 XP

140,000 XP “Level Up!” Calling Card – 180,500 XP

180,500 XP 30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token – 230,500 XP

230,500 XP Battle Pass Tier Skip – 290,000 XP

290,000 XP 1 Hour Double XP Token – 350,400 XP

350,400 XP “Game Over” Camo – 400,000 XP

400,000 XP 30 Minute Double Battle Pass XP Token – 454,000 XP

454,000 XP “Stimmed” Weapon Charm – 510,500 XP

510,500 XP 45 Minute Double XP Token – 560,900 XP

560,900 XP “Boom!” Emblem – 600,500 XP

600,500 XP 1 Hour Double Battle Pass XP Token – 650,000 XP

650,000 XP “Bit Blaster” Bruen MK9 LMG Weapon Blueprint – 705,000 XP

Unlocking all the rewards featured in this questline is going to take a lot of time and effort and as you can see, a significant amount of XP.

As long as you’re playing the objective in your preferred mode and racking up kills along the way, you should bank yourself a solid amount of XP after every match. In multiplayer, Small Map Moshpit allows for high interactions, while completing Warzone contracts is a great way to acquire extra XP in battle royale modes.

However, if you equip 8-Bit Soap, Ghost, Price, or Farah Operators you’ll earn an extra 5,000 XP per match. These skins are part of the 8-Bit Blitz Tracer Pack which is priced at 3,000 Call of Duty points in the store.

The MW3 and Warzone Retro Warfare event will conclude on July 11, 2024.