MW3 and Warzone: How to get Fallout Skins and Cosmetics

The Fallout franchise saw a huge resurgence in popularity due to the success of Amazon’s Fallout TV show. As a result, various Fallout games have received updates, while other titles are releasing crossovers with the post-apocalyptic world. MW3 and Warzone is preparing to roll out its very own Fallout crossover, featuring skins and various cosmetics inspired by Bethesda’s beloved series.

The bundle will contain an array of cosmetics, including the iconic blue outfits for various Call of Duty Operators, powerful M16 and HRM-9 blueprints, and so much more. An event will also go live, giving fans an opportunity to pick up free Fallout cosmetics to use on the battlefields of MW3 and Warzone.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are Hit Zone Changes? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions | MW3 and Warzone: Mobile Suit Gundam Legends Event Rewards | MW3 and Warzone: How to unlock the JAK Requiem | Modern Warfare 3: What is Demolition Mode? | MW3 and Warzone: How to get Free Pride Cosmetics | Modern Warfare 3: Every New Killstreak | Season 4 | Modern Warfare 3: What are Playlist Modifiers? | Season 4 | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 4 | Modern Warfare 3: All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 4 | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Kar98k | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Superi 46 | Modern Warfare 3: How to get a DNA Bomb |

Task Force 141 meet the Vault Dwellers

Here’s the full contents of the Fallout bundle in Call of Duty.

Four “Vault 141” Operator Skins (Price, Ghost, Soap, and Gaz)

“Atomic Disintegrator” HRM-9 Weapon Blueprint

“Vault-Tec Approved” M16 Weapon Blueprint

“Let’s Do This!” and “Fatman” Charms

“Wasteland Workshop” Calling Card

“You’re Special” Large Decal

“Vault-Tec Engineer” Emblem

“Nuka-Cola Spacer” Sticker

Six Loading Screens including “Nuka-Cola,” “Please Stand By,” “Survivors’ Journey,” “Sanctuary Hills,” “Vault 141,” and “Restoring Democracy”

To get your hands on all of the above cosmetics, you must purchase the bundle from the in-game store. Although a price hasn’t yet been confirmed, a bundle of this nature usually costs 2,400 Call of Duty points.

Additionally, a Fallout: Vault Dwellers Event will begin with the launch of the bundle, featuring challenges across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Here, you’ll be able to earn additional Fallout-themed cosmetics such as the “New California Republic” Large Decal, “Nuka-Cola Caps” Emblem, “Slocum’s Joe” Sticker, “Nuka-Cola” Charm, and the “Nuka-Cola Quantum” Weapon Camo.

The Fallout: Vault Dwellers event will kick off at 10am PT on June 20 and conclude at 8am PT on June 26.